This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting research activities through the initiation, planning and delivery of research projects and experimental programmes, using sound technical capabilities to define work plans, develop and validate models, apply stakeholder feedback and analyse and modify testing activities to support BP group operations and develop new technology options for business renewal.The Senior Technologist, Technology Deployment collaborates closely with upstream Technology teams, the market functions and market Technologist tags to provide overall customer technical support, deploy and help launch new products. The role holder may be required to focus on a specific product area to develop experience and expertise but should also expect to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Engage directly with Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain in the market to provide customer support, deploy and help launch new products, provide technical advocacy, support new business opportunities and the future portfolio pipeline (including technical input to tenders).

Support or act as a market Technologist Tag to understand and advise on technology requirements of the market.

Deliver technical support to customers to resolve issues, potentially including laboratory work/analysis, interpretation of analytical data and reports.

Provide product and application advice and support with training to technical network/sales technical staff.

Provide market-relevant input to new Product Development projects, support and supervise proof of performance/customer approval tests, identify suitable finished goods for purchase. This shall include commercial and consumer/customer insights.

Support resolution of local raw material shortages, IMTs and quality incidents.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Support or act as a market Technologist Tag to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance.

Support the market Technologist Tags to deliver the technical communications for new product launches using global materials, adapting where necessary or creating materials to meet local customers requirements, ensuring that the technical benefits land in an impactful way in the markets/with customers.

Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities.

Coach and mentor less experienced members of the team and share technical knowldge with wider technical community.

JOB HOLDER REQUIREMENTS :

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering or related science field

Shown broad experience of lubricant development and technology commercialisation and deployment (mastery)

Broad knowledge of bp’s products (as applicable to the role) their composition, manufacture and application

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working and networking with matter experts

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.