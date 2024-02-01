Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

We are delighted to offer this newly created opportunity for a Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification Fluids Research to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – initiating and running research projects in the fields of thermal management fluids for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, data centres and low carbon technologies.The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol business, bp pulse, Production and Operations (P&O) and regions, corporates and solutions (RCS). For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (data centre immersion coolants, grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse, P&O and RCS, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage and integration into existing and renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.



Job Description:

The Senior Technologist will be an integral part of the AMIP team, which provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for e-mobility, sustainability and manufacturing to inform future product design and business opportunities. The team also provides access to battery and electric vehicle testing capabilities, and offers expertise in energy storage, electrical charging hardware, electric vehicle systems, waste heat recovery and modelling.

Accountabilities will include

Initiate, plan and deliver projects focused on research into thermal management fluids and low carbon technologies for EVs, charging infrastructure and data centres.

Deliver strategic understanding, embryonic product concepts and intellectual property supporting partner businesses.

Develop and handle relationships with technical specialists in OEM accounts. Be the first contact point at working level, representing bp and Castrol to support technology research, development, system failure investigation and specification development.

Provide rapid turnaround on customer requests to ensure OEM dedication to Castrol ON and bp products.

Running focused research projects including test development, co-engineering with OEMs and their suppliers, formulation with existing and new materials to meet the demands of future vehicle technologies.

Carrying out fundamental research programmes with universities and other establishments such as Innovate UK, Advance Propulsion Centre, and International Centre for Advanced Materials (ICAM).

Assisting the Senior Manager, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management Research in crafting thermal management and electrification research programmes.

Ensure team Agile ways of working are run in line with the important metrics and aligned with ISO 9001 requirements.

About You

You will be degree qualified (or similar) in an engineering or scientific field and possess a depth of experience gained from working on relevant technologies.

You should thrive in operating at the interfaces of chemistry, electrical engineering, fluid dynamics and mechanical engineering to develop efficient environmental performance for transport, energy and data sectors bcraftingng and exploiting outstanding technologies. This opens possibilities to craft truly distinctive solutions that exploit the alignments between the hardware and fluids.

Effective at building and maintaining strategic partnerships and highly effective at interacting with customers and when leading projects with internal partners, 3rd parties and OEMs. Experience of working closely with marketing teams for the development of technology strategies, offers and for exploring new business.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life!

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.