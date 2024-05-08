Senior Technologist

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



The Technologist in the Product Development team will execute and participate in projects that develop new lubricants for market deployment. As part of a high-profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network globally to make sure that the products meet the requirements of key customers and partners. The role holder will work autonomously in delivery of projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.

What does the day to day look like?

Execute and deliver of a range of development and test programmes to ensure new products can be introduced to market and to understand any impacts observed. This will require effective planning, execution and documentation of results so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Manage budgets ranging from $50k to $1m and accurately manage costs and forecasts.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of programmes. These networks include product testing, product deployment, product quality, product stewardship, intellectual assets, and new product sciences.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp procurement and supply chain, bp Legal.

Regular communication and review of programme progress with the wider project team.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Product Development team.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical subject area.

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering or research

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrated proficiency in designing novel work programmes

Desirable

Demonstrated experience in lubricants, additives or automotive/manufacturing industries would be advantageous

Knowledge and experience of product development processes, fuels and lubricants technology, mechanical engineering or related disciplines.

Good knowledge of automotive, manufacturing and/or systems engineering.

What you can expect from us!

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Chemistry, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Group Problem Solving, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, New process technology scale-up, Presenting, Project Planning Management, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Stakeholder Management, Thought Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.