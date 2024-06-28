Senior Technologist

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
Job Description:
The Technologist in the Product Development team will execute and participate in projects that develop new lubricants for market deployment. As part of a high-profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network globally to make sure that the products meet the requirements of key customers and partners. The role holder will work autonomously in delivery of projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.
The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Desirable
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Chemistry, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Engineering Processes, Experimental Design, Group Problem Solving, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, New process technology scale-up, Presenting, Project Planning Management, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Stakeholder Management, Thought Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
