Senior Technologist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role:

The Refining and Advanced Fuels Technology (RFT) team sits in the Fuels and Low Carbon Technology group within Applied Sciences Technology. The team consists of over 120 people who work closely with the business groups to assure the quality of our fuels along the whole of the Fuels Supply Chain - from our Refineries and 3rd party suppliers to our Customers and Products businesses. The RFT team also develop differentiated fuels products for retail customers and deploy these into global markets. The range of fuel products is evolving as part of the energy transition, with a growing number of bio-based fuel offers. The RFT team run technical programs to understand and mitigate the risk of processing biobased feedstocks in our refinery assets.

You will sit within our Differentiated and Low Carbon Fuels team, developing new fuels claims and products for global markets.

What you will deliver:

Lead technology programmes to develop new fuel marketing claims offers for the regional businesses.

Analyse complex data sets gained from vehicle and engine testing, to generate performance claims that will delight our fuels customers in the different regions. For example, to prove the performance benefits of using premium bp fuels.

Use advanced modelling software to support the physical engine testing, accelerating the time to market for new claims and offers.

Participate on new fuel project teams to provide technical guidance through every stage of the project cycle including launch in the region

Work with a global network of laboratories and vehicle test centres both inside and outside of bp, to deliver high quality, repeatable data in a systematic way.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

5+ years of experience in fuels product development or similar

Chemistry or Engineering degree

Fuels claim development methodology, including use of digital modelling tools to complement physical testing

Strong technical leadership; bring technical rigour to data collection and analysis, share expertise with the broader team.

Excellent team work / partnership skills to enable close connection with the business marketing team and adjacent technology teams.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Applied Engineering, Biodiesel, Biogas, Biomass Energy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Compression Testers, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Engine Analyzers, Engine Calibrations, Engine Diagnostics, Engine Lathe, Engine Performance, Engine Testing, Fuel Oils, Fuel Processing Technology, Fuel Technology, Gas Fuel, Low Carbon Technologies {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.