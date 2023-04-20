Senior Technologist, R&I

Job summary

We are delighted to offer this exciting new opportunity for a Senior Technologist in the Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management (AETM) Research team to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – running research projects to design new formulations and fluids for differentiated concepts for use in the technology and hardware of connected electric vehicles, the associated charging infrastructure, and data centres.

The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol and bp pulse businesses. For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.

The role of Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management Research reports to the Senior Research Manager and is to be the bp subject matter specialist leading in the efforts to design new formulations and fluids for differentiated concepts for use in the technology and hardware of connected electric vehicles, the associated charging infrastructure, and data centres. Additionally, the role provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform future product design and business opportunities.

Delivery of chemistry workstreams in support of the EV transition and bp net zero strategy.

Run strategic research projects to provide deep technical insights feeding into thermal management technology pipelines.

Support the research manager in developing and running a balanced, business-oriented and AGILE research portfolio.

Delivery of broader fundamental chemical understanding, development of technical expertise and chemical modelling for fluids applicable to electric vehicles, ultra-fast vehicle chargers and data centres to progress the adoption of dielectric thermal management technologies.

Develop technical capability by working in matrixed teams via AGILE methodologies.

Act as a chemistry technical specialist for product development teams, linking closely with Advisors and Senior Advisors.

Maintain strategic technical relationships via connectivity with broad internal and external networks including OEMs, Tier 1 organisations and Universities.

Provide technical expertise for the business to advocate and integrate thermal management fluid technologies with vehicle electrification, vehicle charging and data centre cooling.

Lead/support pilot projects to assess new technologies and alternative.

What do we want to see from you!

Experience in running complex R&D programmes and in working closely with senior leadership, marketing and cross-functional technology teams to develop new business entries and offers. Capability to analyse and interpret sophisticated data sets and results combined with the application of chemical modelling and simulation techniques. Skilled in the research and development of novel fluid or chemistry technologies alongside leading customer interactions and driving forward projects with 3rd parties. Knowledge of electric vehicle propulsion systems and/or IT infrastructure would be useful. Comfortable with working in uncertain situations, taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions beneficial to bp.

Chemistry degree

Have worked in fluids research and development or closely equivalent role.

Professional registration as a chartered chemist (or equivalent)

PhD in a chemical field desirable but not essential.

We are delighted to offer this exciting new opportunity for a Senior Technologist in the Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management (AETM) Research team to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – running research projects to design new formulations and fluids for differentiated concepts for use in the technology and hardware of connected electric vehicles, the associated charging infrastructure, and data centres.

The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol and bp pulse businesses. For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.