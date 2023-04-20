Senior Technologist, R&I

We are delighted to offer this exciting new opportunity for a Senior Technologist in the Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management (AETM) Research team to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – running research projects to design new formulations and fluids for differentiated concepts for use in the technology and hardware of connected electric vehicles, the associated charging infrastructure, and data centres.
The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol and bp pulse businesses. For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.
The role of Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management Research reports to the Senior Research Manager and is to be the bp subject matter specialist leading in the efforts to design new formulations and fluids for differentiated concepts for use in the technology and hardware of connected electric vehicles, the associated charging infrastructure, and data centres. Additionally, the role provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for sustainable mobility and manufacturing to inform future product design and business opportunities.
Lead/support pilot projects to assess new technologies and alternative.
What do we want to see from you!
Experience in running complex R&D programmes and in working closely with senior leadership, marketing and cross-functional technology teams to develop new business entries and offers. Capability to analyse and interpret sophisticated data sets and results combined with the application of chemical modelling and simulation techniques. Skilled in the research and development of novel fluid or chemistry technologies alongside leading customer interactions and driving forward projects with 3rd parties. Knowledge of electric vehicle propulsion systems and/or IT infrastructure would be useful. Comfortable with working in uncertain situations, taking the lead and setting the direction of projects to cut through the ambiguity to reach solutions beneficial to bp.
