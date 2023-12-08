Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a senior technologist, regulatory & risk, working as a member of the regulatory & risk team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.The Applied Sciences team operate a range of research teams, laboratories and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our US Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels business activities including the Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams.Job PurposeThe senior technologist role is responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory expertise, insights, and solutions to our key collaborators including bp Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations organizations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. This role will also provide regional insights into the global Applied Sciences organization to drive innovation, support pivotal initiatives and to bring technical innovation back into the regional businesses. This activity supports our current fuels product portfolio as well as increasing activities related to new energy vectors including hydrogen, EVs and novel bio-based and renewable components and products.



Develop expert knowledge across U.S. ground fuel regulations including U.S. EPA fuel quality requirements, Renewable Fuel Standard, state fuel quality requirements, and specific state programs, e.g., California Low Carbon Fuel Standard

Provide regulatory implementation guidance to bp U.S. Customers & Products, Trading & Shipping, and Production & Operations organizations, helping to turn regulatory requirements into actionable compliance workstreams / activities within the businesses

Develop expertise in emerging low-carbon fuel regulations and identify associated business opportunities, including support for renewable fuel pathway approval and verification in new / revised regulations such as Oregon Clean Fuels Program, Washington Clean Fuels Standard, and revisions to Cal LCFS

Monitor federal / state legislative activities on fuel regulations and advise bp businesses on impact of proposed and forthcoming regulatory changes

Meet with state and federal regulators as necessary to obtain regulatory clarifications and handle compliance incidents

Actively participate in external technical forums (e.g., CRC, API, DOE) developing scientific bases for new fuel regulations and regulatory advocacy

Work collaboratively with bp legal and external counsel in handling compliance incidents, including incident resolution, root cause analyses, and corrective actions

Actively participate and lead in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Promote and participate in agile ways of working of the technology deployment team

Promote and implement capability development, knowledge transfer and technical excellence within the team

Provide leadership and technical expertise to develop junior members within the team

Analyze and manipulate detailed data to distil information into key messages using common digital tools

Independently engage with business collaborators to develop advocacy plans, find opportunity, and support project activity in conventional and low carbon fuels (e.g. review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc).

Conduct activities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data

Degree or equivalent experience in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability is preferred. Relevant education or experience may be acceptable

Working knowledge of fuel products and fuel distribution supply chain, conventional and emerging fuels regulations, or carbon lifecycle analysis.

Experience with hydrogen, EV and novel bio-based and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams

Collaborative and solution-focused approach to working with subject matter authorities

Demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels of the organization from front-line operations to senior leaders

Strong project management experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



