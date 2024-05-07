Senior Technologist, TD

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Role Summary

Industrial TD technologists take the mission of delivering integrated solutions and contributed to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and efficient way with their rich experiences in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries.

Industrial TD technologists will take various responsibilities as an important part of bp local technical platform and global technology community where bp core competence in technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future.

Technologists will support industrial lubricants business growth and technology evolution by playing major or supportive roles in technology insights, expertise opinions input, products verification, technical service, and project management.

Technologist will dedicate their insights to innovation and engineering programs by identifying bp technical competence, strategy, and roadmap to support research and development of innovative products and solutions to lubricant emerging markets.

The role holder may be required to focus on a specific product area to develop experience and expertise but should also expect to cover different product areas depending on priorities and workload demands.

As senior TD technologists, they will not only play as a role model in daily operation of handling routine tasks and offer coaching and advices to optimize working methodology and procedures, but also demonstrate their deep insights to industrials mega-trends and strong capabilities of problem-solving and developing an idea to innovative solution.

Key Accountabilities:

Engage directly with sales, marketing and supply chain in the CLT to provide customer support, deploy and help launch new products, provide technical advocacy, support new business opportunities (including technical input to tenders). Support resolution of local raw material shortages, IMTs and quality incidents.

Support CLT Technologist Tags to understand and advise on technology requirements of CLT.

Deliver technical support to customers to resolve issues, potentially including laboratory work/analysis and interpretation of analytical data and delivery of reports

Provide product and application advice and support with training to technical network/sales technical staff.

Provide input to new PD projects, support and supervise proof of performance/customer approval tests, identify suitable finished goods for purchase.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Support CLT Technologist Tags to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance.

Support the CLT Technologist Tags to deliver the technical communications for new product launches using global materials, adapting where necessary or creating materials to meet local customers requirements, ensuring that the technical benefits land in an impactful way in the CLTs/with customers.

Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities.

Coach and mentor less experienced members of the team and share technical knowledge with wider technical community.

Requirements:

Education

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical field.

Experience

Show the capabilities of management in a systematic and professional approaches.

Demonstrated fundamental skills in problem analysis, experiment design, data processing and reporting.

Proven broad experience (ca. 10yrs) of technical development and technology deployment, especially the capabilities of developing an idea to a solution.

Broad knowledge of lubricant science and technology with deep insight to the application scenarios.

Wide connections with industrial partners including companies, institutes and researchers.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams.

Strong capabilities of international and interculture communication in written and oral practices.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



