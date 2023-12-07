Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a senior technologist, working as a member of the QA and central technology deployment team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.The Applied Sciences team operate a range of research teams, laboratories, and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our US Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels businesses including Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams.Job Purpose:The senior technologist role is responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory expertise, insights, and solutions to our key collaborators including bp Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations organizations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. This role will also provide regional insights into the global Applied Sciences organization to drive innovation, support pivotal initiatives and to bring technical innovation back into the regional businesses. This activity supports our current fuels product portfolio as well as increasing activities related to new energy vectors including hydrogen, EVs and novel bio-based and renewable components and products.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Senior technologist, technology deployment (specific accountabilities)

Provide technical and/or commercial support services, using sound technical expertise to develop recommended practices, troubleshoot problems and identify improvement opportunities

Provide senior technical services supporting the delivery of new and differentiated technology to market via new product launches, providing quality assurance and delivering best-in-class technical support to functions and customers as well as support for documentation and management of product technical specifications

Provide senior technical support for product quality activities including quality assurance assessments and audits, identification and closure of product quality gaps and product quality risk mitigations and investigations related to product quality incidents

Actively participate in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Senior technologist (common accountabilities)

Actively participate and lead in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Promote and participate in agile ways of working of the technology deployment team

Promote and implement capability development, knowledge transfer and technical excellence within the team

Provide leadership and technical expertise to develop junior members within the team

Analyze and manipulate detailed data to distil information into key messages using common digital tools

Independently engage with business collaborators to develop advocacy plans, find opportunities, and support project activity in conventional and low carbon fuels (e.g. review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc.)

Conduct activities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree or equivalent experience in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability is preferred. Relevant education or experience may be acceptable

Working knowledge of fuel products and fuel distribution supply chain, conventional and emerging fuels regulations, or carbon lifecycle analysis.

Experience with hydrogen, EV and novel bio-based and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience working across teams

Collaborative and solution-focused approach to working with subject matter experts

Ability to communicate at all levels of the organization from front-line operations to senior leaders

Strong project management experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.