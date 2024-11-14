This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The Senior Technologist, Technology Deployment, interfaces with Technology teams across the globe, the market functions (sales, marketing, supply chain) to provide overall customer technical support, deploy and launch new products and enable business growth in META. Depending on priorities and workload demands their specific activities will vary and may be focused on certain markets and projects within META (e.g. South Africa)

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key accountabilities

Lead the technology deployment activity for new product or new formulation introductions engaging directly with sales, marketing and supply chain in market and other technology teams across the globe. Advise on technology requirements/product specifications of the market and provide market relevant input (technical, commercial and customer insights) to new product development projects. Lead and monitor proof of performance or customer approval tests and convey results to internal stakeholders. Interface between product development, OEM technology, marketing, sales, supply chain, and project teams to align on technical requirements, to communicate formulations, trials, and testing requirements at plants, to communicate technical progress and help ensure timely production of quality products. Ensure all technology deployment documentation is in place to manage the deployment and launch of new products and lead product registration activities with government organizations if required. Approve Plant Formulations and provide formulation and blending support in case of manufacturing issues. Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Ensure that product claims are relevant, valid, and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing mentorship. Deliver the technical communications for new product launches using global materials, adapting where vital or crafting materials to meet local customers’ requirements, ensuring that the technical benefits land in an impactful way in the markets and with customers.

Provide quality assurance support and technical solutions to resolve local raw material shortages, IMTs, quality incidents, and customer complaints, potentially conducting laboratory work, analysis and interpretation of analytical data and delivery of reports.

Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications, and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities.

Provide product and application advice for customers (via technical services teams).

Deliver lubricants/technical trends training to internal sales, marketing, technical staff, and customers.

Support marketing and procurement to identify suitable finished goods for purchase and work with relevant teams in technology to complete technical evaluation to implement in appropriate systems.

Support new business opportunities, including technical input to tenders/RFQs or technical input for new market entries.

Conduct quality assessments and systematically supervise quality incident trends and input to risk management

Build effective networks, share knowledge and coach less expert members of the team to facilitate continuous improvement across the technical community.

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Chemistry or engineering-based degree or equivalent

Proven experience in lubricant formulation modification and technical support

Broad knowledge of Castrol’s products, their composition, manufacture, and application

A strong understanding of the interfaces and drivers within the lubricants business, between sales, marketing, supply chain and the product development and research teams within Applied Sciences

Ability to build strong networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Fluency with data, shared digital platforms and basic modelling

Strong written and oral communication skills

Fluent in English

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

