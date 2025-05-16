Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The Senior Technologist, Technology Deployment, interfaces with Technology teams across the globe, the market functions (sales, marketing, supply chain) to provide overall customer technical support, deploy and launch new products and enable business growth in META. Depending on priorities and workload demands their specific activities will vary and may be focused on certain markets and projects within META (eg S.Africa).

Job location: Istanbul, Türkiye

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key accountabilities

Lead the technology deployment activity for new product or new formulation introductions engaging directly with sales, marketing and supply chain in market and other technology teams across the globe.

Advise on technology requirements/product specifications of the market and provide market relevant input (technical, commercial and customer insights) to new product development projects.

Lead and monitor proof of performance or customer approval tests and convey results to internal stakeholders.

Interface between product development, OEM technology, marketing, sales, supply chain, and project teams to align on technical requirements, to communicate formulations, trials, and testing requirements at plants, to communicate technical progress and help ensure timely production of quality products.

Ensure all technology deployment documentation is in place to manage the deployment and launch of new products and lead product registration activities with government organizations if required.

Approve Plant Formulations and provide formulation and blending support in case of manufacturing issues.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Ensure that product claims are relevant, valid, and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance.

Deliver the technical communications for new product launches using global materials, adapting where necessary or creating materials to meet local customers’ requirements, ensuring that the technical benefits land in an impactful way in the markets and with customers.

Provide quality assurance support and technical solutions to resolve local raw material shortages, IMTs, quality incidents, and customer complaints, potentially conducting laboratory work, analysis and interpretation of analytical data and delivery of reports.

Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications, and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities.

Provide product and application advice for customers (via technical services teams).

Deliver lubricants/technical trends training to internal sales, marketing, technical staff, and customers.

Support marketing and procurement to identify suitable finished goods for purchase and work with relevant teams in technology to complete technical evaluation to implement in appropriate systems.

Support new business opportunities, including technical input to tenders/RFQs or technical input for new market entries.

Conduct quality assessments and systematically track quality incident trends and input to risk management

Build effective networks, share knowledge and coach less experienced members of the team to facilitate continuous improvement across the technical community.

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Chemistry or engineering-based degree or equivalent

Advanced technical knowledge of lubricants, formulations and applications

A strong understanding of the interfaces and drivers within the lubricants business, between sales, marketing, supply chain and the product development and research teams within Applied Sciences

Ability to build strong networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Fluency with data, shared digital platforms and basic modelling

Strong written and oral communication skills

Fluent in English



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



