Senior Technology Deployment Technologist (Commercial Vehicle/Heavy-Duty Lubricants)

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a Senior Technology Deployment Technologist working as a member of the Automotive and Commercial Vehicle/Heavy Duty Technology Deployment Team reporting to the Americas Hub Technology Deployment Senior Manager. The Applied Sciences team operate a range of pioneering laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support bp Castrol automotive, heavy duty and industrial lubricants businesses. Job Purpose: The primary responsibility of this role is to provide technical expertise for the manufacture, launch and use of Castrol branded commercial vehicle and heavy duty engine oils and driveline lubricants to enable business growth and provide support to customers. This Senior Technologist will also be expected to support other team members as required by priorities and workload demand.

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Key Accountabilities

Deliver technical expertise to internal and external customers through:

Support new product launches by ensuring all technical documentation is in order and providing training as needed to internal and external customers

Provide input to product development and marketing for value-generating new product development opportunities based on technical and market trends that help deliver the business strategy

Participate in agile cross-functional teams working to optimize the product portfolio

Collaborate with the operations team to ensure timely production of quality products

Provide technical input and support for quality incidents

Build effective networks and encourage knowledge sharing with subject matter experts across Applied Sciences; share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement across the global technology deployment community

Develop effective and timely communications on technology and sustainability trends, specification updates and product applications, which is suitable for internal training and internal/external technical advocacy

Provide technical leadership by coaching and directing less experienced colleagues

Perform lab tests to evaluate fluid physical properties and performance characteristics; collaborate with third-party labs for more in-depth testing

Apply digital tools and applications to derive useful insights from existing data sets

Represent bp in industry associations such as ASTM, API, SAE, etc.

Provide input for commercial offer development

Respond to customer inquiries received through third party support teams

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Chemistry or engineering based degree or equivalent

5-8 years’ experience in lubricant development, formulation modification and technical support

Broad knowledge of commercial vehicle and heavy duty lubricants, their composition, manufacture, and application

A strong understanding of the interfaces and drivers within the lubricants business, between sales, marketing, supply chain and the product development and research teams within Applied Sciences.

Ability to build strong networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Strong written and oral communication skills

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



