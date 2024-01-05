Senior Technology Deployment Technologist

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The Senior Technologist role will provide technical expertise for the manufacture, launch and use of Castrol branded automotive and industrial lubricants to enable business growth and provide support to customers in Latin America markets (Brazil, Mexico, Caribbean, Central & South America). The role works in support of expert technologists based in region and in collaboration with business stakeholders in Sales, Marketing, and Supply Chain.



Job Description:

- IT IS MANDATORY TO SUBMIT YOUR RESUME IN ENGLISH -



Key Accountabilities

Deliver technical expertise to business stakeholders and customers through:

Support new product launches by ensuring all technical documentation is in order and providing training as needed

Provide input to product development and marketing for value-generating new product development opportunities based on technical and market trends that help deliver the business strategy

Participate in agile cross-functional teams working to optimize the product portfolio

Interface with operations team to ensure timely production of quality products

Provide technical input and support for quality incidents

Build effective networks and encourage knowledge sharing with subject matter experts across Applied Sciences; share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement across the global technology deployment community

Develop effective and timely communications on technology and sustainability trends, specification updates and product applications, which is suitable for internal training and internal/external technical advocacy

Provide technical leadership by coaching and directing less experienced colleagues

Utilize digital tools and applications to derive useful insights from existing data sets

Provide input for commercial offer development

Respond to customer inquiries.



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Chemistry or engineering-based degree or equivalent

5-8 years’ experience in lubricant development, formulation modification and technical support

Proficiency in Portuguese and English. Spanish is desirable.

Broad knowledge of automotive lubricants, their composition, manufacture, and application

A strong understanding of the interfaces and drivers within the lubricants business, between sales, marketing, supply chain and the product development and research teams within Applied Sciences.

Ability to build strong networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Strong written and oral communication skills.



- IT IS MANDATORY TO SUBMIT YOUR RESUME IN ENGLISH -



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



