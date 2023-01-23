Senior Trader and Trainer

Job summary

About the role

Manage financial and physical gas positions in the East. Role will trade physical gas and natural gas futures, enter into transportation and storage contracts within the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical, and internal compliance standards. Regional expert of market dynamics communicating with other Trading and Marketing teams.

Conduct learning requirements analyses and gap identification of commercial talent. High level of commercial knowledge in trading, analytics, or origination in energy markets, with a good understanding of gas specifically, as well as the ability to train and assess those concepts for the organization.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!





Essential Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience (Finance, Business or related fields ideal)

Direct Experience managing a trading book

Minimum 10 years physical gas trading experience in US Northeast and/or US Southeast and/or Overseeing a Regional Trading book

Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Experience developing traders

Experience with Strategy Development

Risk Management Expertise

Excellent performance advising, assessing commercial skills

Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Experience breaking down, structuring, and conveying knowledge, either as a trading manager, mentor, trainer, lecturer or similar.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!