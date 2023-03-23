This role is responsible to direct the convenience business in the frame of Global Convenience Strategy and SA MC&M roadmap. To develop and implement strategic customer driven initiatives to grow convenience earnings and increase convenience penetration in the market. Define and ensure implementation of a competitor strategy and to review and identify key enablers for strategy delivery.
To lead the establishment and continued operations of the operating model. Develop a sustainable convenience performance management framework. To ensure capability building within the convenience team.
The Mobility & Convenience SA (Retail) growth strategy has a major emphasis on reviewing and augmenting the current convenience offer. The Senior Trading) Manager SA will be accountable for the strategy and offer development, implementation, and leadership of all aspects in this area.
Ensures the effective delivery of buying, range, space, pricing, promo and supply chain management in order to contribute to the successful implementation of the retail strategy and trading plans. Focuses on Customer experience and performance by creating performance measures, having regular reviews and coaching to optimize results or to effect consequences where needed.
Education & Experience Required:
Education
Key Accountabilities:
Convenience transformation
Grade FResponsible for leading the delivery of business results and performance in a safe and reliable way through management of Retail Convenience, directly influencing strategic development, driving implementation of central global processes and systematically building capability to drive growth of store sales and profitability.