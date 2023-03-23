Job summary

This role is responsible to direct the convenience business in the frame of Global Convenience Strategy and SA MC&M roadmap. To develop and implement strategic customer driven initiatives to grow convenience earnings and increase convenience penetration in the market. Define and ensure implementation of a competitor strategy and to review and identify key enablers for strategy delivery.



To lead the establishment and continued operations of the operating model. Develop a sustainable convenience performance management framework. To ensure capability building within the convenience team.



The Mobility & Convenience SA (Retail) growth strategy has a major emphasis on reviewing and augmenting the current convenience offer. The Senior Trading) Manager SA will be accountable for the strategy and offer development, implementation, and leadership of all aspects in this area.



Ensures the effective delivery of buying, range, space, pricing, promo and supply chain management in order to contribute to the successful implementation of the retail strategy and trading plans. Focuses on Customer experience and performance by creating performance measures, having regular reviews and coaching to optimize results or to effect consequences where needed.





Education & Experience Required:



Education

BSc Hons Economics/Accounting and Finance/Supply Chain Management/Marketing/Business

MBA preferred

10 – 15 years extensive background in retail, particularly convenience. Must have spent at least 5 years in a senior position leading small to medium-sized team.

Significant market relationships including evidence of access to decision makers in the retail, financial services, delivered convenience space.

Must have operated at a strategic and operational levels.

Extensive exposure to retail and convenience IT systems.

Fully abreast of competitor market intelligence and proven ability to respond to market conditions.

Strong influencing and networking skills.

Strong analytical capability, commercial acumen and high attention to detail.

Ability to lead and manage a team and engage key stakeholders

Key Accountabilities:



Convenience transformation

Outlines bp SA’s Convenience Strategy and transformation plan including growth plan,

Develops profitable business model for multi-channel implementation.

Define and execute multi format strategy and site cluster approach.

Responsible for continues improvement in all areas of convenience value chain.

Optimizing and implementing a dynamic Customer Value Proposition across bp SA Convenience.

Provides a Private Equity lens and positions bp SA Convenience as a pseudo standalone business with a target multiple and theoretical exit valuation.

Develops data strategies for Convenience including the deployment of trend analytics, predictive analytics, algorithm development, stochastic and statistical modelling for Convenience data sets.

Work with the Senior Manager PMO to Program management expertise and the application of advanced scheduling, costing and scoping techniques to support the large scale 3-year Convenience modernization journey.

Convenience optimization

Maximize efficiency and productivity through extensive process analysis and interdepartmental collaboration.

Set strategic goals for convenience operational efficiency and increased productivity across all convenience areas of expertise.

Ensure business support systems definition, implementation, and linked operational processes definition.

Executes market related research methodologies including first-hand experience in conducting in-house led R&D in the retail and convenience space.

Devise strategies for ensuring the growth of programs convenience-wide and implement process improvements to maximize output and minimize costs.

Drives the business planning cycle for Convenience including the development of budgets, forecasts, detailed gross margin planning and work with operation to set fully profitable offer.

Maximizes profitability, performance, and operational targets to meet agreed financial and business objectives.

Strategic oversight Oversees the end-to-end supply chain governance and expertise for both PnP and bp Express, ensuring that the right products are safely delivered at the right time, to the right place, in the right quantities to maximise availability, whilst minimising waste and capital employed.

Define convenience pricing strategy and governance to execute.

Directs the development of the overall strategic and tactical business and promotional plan to grow all convenience categories. This role monitors the overall implementation of category management targets covering demand, inventory management and waste management, warehouse, and distribution logistics.

Oversee the development of existing/future and emerging offers in line with the local convenience strategy. These include but are not limited to PnP Express (large/small formats), similarly for bp Express, QSRs, other value-added facilities/offers to maximise overall profitability and income of the site.

Oversee the implementation of partnership models for the various strategic partners (e.g., financial services, QSRs) including legal, commercial, and operational requirements.

Oversees the implementation of the data strategy for the bp convenience business including identification of automation strategies, ingestion strategies and data transformation strategies for the business.

Grade FResponsible for leading the delivery of business results and performance in a safe and reliable way through management of Retail Convenience, directly influencing strategic development, driving implementation of central global processes and systematically building capability to drive growth of store sales and profitability.