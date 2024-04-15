This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Senior Transformation Project Delivery Manager role is directly accountable for participating in comprehensive bottom-up assessment of transformation opportunities and work with the GBS Team, Businesses and I&E teams to structure and size the change opportunities to deliver transformational results. The person has a strong understanding of the bp business and understands how to combine solutions (template, automation, technologies) and ways of implementing change (agile, training, process, procedure, etc.) to achieve benefits for GBS and the businesses.

This role exists to ensure a consistent delivery of transformation across the intercompany transformation projects whilst also ensuring adherence to the global agenda and strategies. Thus, the Senior Transformation Project Delivery Manager is aware of tactical, systematic and strategic (enterprise-wide) transformation requirements and collaborates closely with the GBS Function Transformation Senior Manager to select the appropriate delivery approach based on the Function’s and GBS’ strategy. This role delivers strong governance of the global GBS transformation agenda which spans functions, businesses and regions.

Key Accountabilities

Leading Portfolio of Transformation Projects

Lead the transformation governance and delivery for a portfolio of global intercompany projects through a remote team of project delivery, change, process engineering and training professionals (team sizes vary and may increase significantly when bp Group programmes are initiated).

Providing strategic leadership in the development of transformation roadmaps in partnership with bp Businesses, Digital Solutions Transformation Directors for each Function and GBS GPOs.

Champion project management disciplines and provide the processes, structures, tools and governance structure for projects across the transformation portfolio. The role ensures accountability and enables the predictability of the outcomes of each transformation initiative.

Deliver business change of technology enabled transformation projects, alongside I&E’s technology changes include UAT scripts or iterative/agile testing, solution acceptance testing, change communication, stakeholder management, user training, future organizational design (together with the GBS operations teams), tracking and ensuring benefits realization, etc.

Drive the GBS Transformation agenda, alongside the other Transformation leads through the establishment of detailed transformation plans, budgets and deliverables and through the establishment and management of governance and performance monitoring structures.

Identify and implement initiatives to build the organization’s skills and capabilities in Transformation, project delivery, agile working and continuous improvement methodologies.

Acting as a change leader engaging with business partners to ensure that transformation delivered is sustainable and benefits captured.

Use peer reviews or structured assurance reviews to gain external perspective of project progress and performance and continuously report risks, issues, dependencies and change associated with projects to manage scope.

Support tactical (workshop-based or CI) and systematic (Process Mining initiated) process change projects,

Across all activities, integrate how the big picture of the initiatives comes together from definition through implementation on implications across the GBS Functions and businesses.

Drive delivery of projects at pace, choosing the appropriate delivery methodology (agile, CI, waterfall) and ensuring enduring change is being embedded and measured via strong change management.

Operational Excellence & Project Management

Ensure a globally consistent approach is applied to optimization, transformation and transition through deployment of standard tools, techniques and methodologies.

Assure the delivery of key strategic projects, deliver targeted improvement goals in key areas as approved by the GBS Function Portfolio Governance Board

Ensure robust cost and budgetary control of both overhead costs as well as costs of transformation projects.

Provide expertise on projects as assigned by the GBS Function Transformation Senior Manager

Focus on GBS wide issues and inter-GBS initiatives including developing synergies and opportunities to improve operational effectiveness.

Ensure a systematic and standard approach across all centers with respect to best practices for delivering re-engineering value.

Establish and maintain key stakeholder relationships to ensure that Service Transformation teams are proactively providing value and expertise.

Identify and form relationships with appropriate benchmarking organizations and consultancies so that GBS has the information to continuously challenge itself against the best in the world.

Define, implement and report industry standard E2E measures which help to both assess the performance of service transformation in addition to providing visibility to the value delivered.

Support the deployment of the approved approach and framework for building continuous improvement capabilities across GBS Governance

Support the GBS Functional Transformation Portfolio Management Board to make decisions on project sequencing, resourcing and prioritization, and help identify opportunities for consolidation of 'like' initiatives.

Support individual Project Delivery Manager / PMO interpretation of the overall GBS Transformation plan and / or schedule and address any questions they have.

Complete internal assessments to check for GBS project management compliance and close on the non-compliances.

Key Challenges

Building transformation, modernization, and digital capability across GBS.

Ensuring close connectivity with the businesses for the region

Ensuring alignment of strategy and the execution of projects or CI initiatives

Securing required funding support from business partners to ensure each project is adequately funded to succeed.

Articulation of value sources linked to each project beyond cost alone.

Supporting our partners through the E2E change management cycle.

Management of competing projects and priorities both within and outside the Digital Solutions and Transformation organization.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in related field.

PMP trained or equivalent Project Management certification or experience

Agile Project Management (Scrum framework) experience ideally as Scrum Master/Product owner (Scrum Master certification is an advantage)

Essential Experience

Significant senior project management experience and track record in managing a sizeable project portfolio and portfolio governance with the appropriate execution and reporting tool set (waterfall & agile)

Experience managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope.

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively.

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Demonstrable experience with project management tools and applications (e.g. Teams, Power Point, Excel, ADO etc.).

Knowledge of the end-to-end intercompany process and requirements within bp

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization.

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts.

Proven track record of delivery of projects

Desirable Criteria

Experience leading transformation projects.

Experience managing delivery of business cases by monitoring costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when necessary to achieve commercial outcomes.



