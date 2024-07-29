Senior Traveling Wellfield Technician

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Job Description – Sr. Traveling Wellfield Technician

General Level of Responsibility

Exercises judgment and independent decision-making commensurate with work experience. Provides wellfield services, support, and insights into the operation, maintenance, repair, and construction of gas collection and control system(s). Takes direction from Wellfield Superintendents, Wellfield Managers, and Directors.

Summary

The Sr. Traveling Wellfield Technician is responsible for the safe operation, maintenance, repair, installation, and performance of the assigned landfill gas collection and control systems. Work location shall vary, and the candidate must be willing to travel to sites across the U.S. to provide project support where needed. Travel is 75 percent or greater.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the operation and trouble-shooting of the wellfield and control devices in safe, efficient, and productive manner to maintain compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's), and prescribed safety and environmental standards and applicable state, federal and local rules and regulations.

Maintains daily logs and obtains readings in accordance with prescribed standards.

Follows all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Uses personal protective equipment (hardhat, FR clothing, safety shoes, safety vest, hearing protection, gas monitoring equipment, safety glasses, etc.) in accordance with work tasks and company policies.

Performs all duties in a safe and efficient manner.

Maintains a clean workspace and environment in the plant and office areas, grounds, and on the landfill.

Writes routine reports and correspondence.

Performs tuning and adjustment of the wellfield collection system to ensure compliance, maximize gas collection, and minimize air intrusion, storing data as required.

Maintains wellfield database and associated logs to meet regulatory and corporate compliance requirements.

Performs and documents wellhead repairs, adjustments, and readings; coordinates, communicates, and verifies corrective actions in order to maintain continuous compliance.

Observes applicable safety and environmental regulations while performing assigned tasks; performs all duties in a safe and efficient manner.

Assists supervisory staff with operational planning of construction projects and gas collection field expansions.

Ensures project compliance with government rules, regulations, the site-specific Title V Permit and NSPS guidelines.

Responds to callouts in a timely manner and works overtime as required.

Maintains cleanliness and upkeep of facility vehicles and equipment.

Ensures all analytical equipment calibrations and recordkeeping are current.

Acquires knowledge of all gas collection equipment.

Performs analytical tests and documents as required, example: Calibration of data collection and gas analysis instruments.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands/Job Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Stands on feet in an upright position for continuous periods of time during the shift (Standing).

Raises or lowers objects (weighing up to 60 lbs.) from one level to another regularly during the shift (Lifting).

Bends forward by bending at the waist or by bending legs and spine regularly during the shift (Stooping and Crouching), sometimes for extended periods of time.

Exerts force up to 60 lbs. to move an object to or away from the employee regularly during the shift (Pulling and/or Pushing).

Carries objects in arms or on the shoulders regularly during the shift (Carrying).

Picks up objects with fingers regularly during the shift (Grasping).

Uses hands and arms to reach for objects regularly during the shift (Reaching).

Regularly required to talk, hear, and communicate using hand signals.

Specific vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Must be able to work outside in all weather conditions and environments and in potentially hot, cold, and/or noisy environments.

Must be able to walk extended distances over rough terrain.

Job Specific Competencies

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Attitude (displays positive attitude during plant upsets and challenges)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work, responds promptly to all call outs, and meets work expectations)

Attendance (present for work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management, and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Education, Certifications, and Background

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Must pass background check, hearing and DOT drug test.

Skills, Experience Required

Experience and proven skill in operating, maintaining, and repairing landfill gas collection and control systems.

Knowledge of basic math; Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Mechanical aptitude.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to read and interpret drawings and plans.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to problem solve.

Ability to communicate effectively, verbally and in writing.

Proficiency with computers, including experience using MS Word, Excel, and email systems.

Ability to safely operate vehicles and other equipment.

Skills, Experience Preferred

At least 3-5 years’ experience and proven skill in operating, maintaining, and repairing landfill gas collection and control systems.

Technical certification or training is a plus.

Mechanical, plumbing, and/or electrical experience is a plus.

Training Requirements

Demonstrate gas collection system operation including wellhead data collection, wellfield balancing, and wellhead/ wellfield maintenance.

Demonstrate operation of a landfill gas control device/ flare, including information access, start-up/shutdown, and alarm retrieval/response.

Demonstrate use of gas monitoring equipment (4-gas meter, Envision meter, gas chromatograph, etc.).

Confirm knowledge of environmental and regulatory compliance and permit requirements.

Demonstrate the ability to operate fleet, all-terrain, and other vehicles and equipment in a safe and efficient manner.

Complete all safety and other company-required training.



Travel Requirement

