Senior Treasury Analyst

GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process

JOB PURPOSE

BP has the accountability to ensure that BP is successful and competitive. The main driver of BP’s efforts is to improve and to add value to BP’s Credit and Cash & Banking operations whilst getting more and more efficient year by year. To support this essential goal there are projects that are related to standarizing and harmonizing processes, strengthening the accountabilities / capabilities and enabling more business with our customers.

We provide efficient, compliant and reliable business services in our scope for BP’s businesses and functions delivering additional value in core areas of risk, compliance and control, in improving cash and resource need, in process excellence and standardisation and in systems, rationalisation. We’re focused, professional and truly committed to our customers, and to driving-up value for BP’s businesses.

The Cash & Banking Senior Analyst is accountable for the supporting of all Cash & Banking activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.

EY RESPONSIBILITIES

o Bank account management:

o Support the Analyst in opening, closing & amending of bank accounts.

o Support and escalation point in signature updates.

o POA (power of attorney) setups

o Bank guarantee administration

o Keep update accounts in BAM (bank account management) system.

o Security officer activities:

o Support the Analyst in management the accesses on bank account of the business and operation users.

o Keep updated the access controls on quarterly basis.

o Payment query resolution:

o Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the team.

o Finding the reasons of the rejections

o Ensure delivery of critical requests

o Collaborate closely with the bank and treasury on any fund rejection.

o Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to GBS Pune Team and follow up until the problem is resolved.

o Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

o Knowledge of IT systems connections.

o Superuser/Administrator knowledge in Specific DTO Systems.

o Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

o Relevant Finance or Economics Degree

o Strong business English

o Fluent German is desired, but intermediate is a must.

o SAP knowledge is an advantage.

o Good analytical skills

o Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

o Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

o Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

o MS Office experience

Build strong working relationship with other functions.

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

MS Office experience

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

o Good analytical skills

o Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

o Build strong working relationship with other functions.

o Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

o Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

o MS Office experience

o Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



