Senior Treasury Cash Analyst

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148442BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting Treasury accountabilities of financial risk management and optimal cash performance, using sound technical capabilities to facilitate data optimization and accessibility, manage day-to-day cash flow issues and identify opportunities for continuous improvement and standardization across the cash and banking landscape to deliver operational and functional excellence.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Senior Treasury Cash Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:
  • Ensure bp’s daily cash flows for the different currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, and other currencies) are managed effectively and safeguarded against loss.
  • Operate bp’s in-house bank, with both internal and external interfaces.
  • Perform daily bank reconciliations of all treasury bank accounts.
  • Determine cash positions daily and next day for bp’s businesses and functions.
  • Fund various bank accounts to ensure daily target balances are met.
  • Add businesses to the funding app to facilitate easy flow of requests.
  • Set up wire code for businesses as and when required.
  • Execute the Group’s cash investment practices in line with the cash investment policy and strategy and within agreed parameters.
  • There is a decision making role involved as well as for example a business come to the cash manager requesting a late payment and at that time the cash manager will need to tell them whether that is possible for that currency.
  • Assist in Treasury’s efforts to ensure global best practices and standardized processes are in place for all activities.

We have the following requirements:
  • Graduate degree in business or finance
  • Professional certification in cash management, accounting, or related area.
  • Experience with or knowledge of major banking systems.
  • 5+ years relevant experience in treasury-type roles
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

