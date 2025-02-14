Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Overview:

At BP, we are playing to win! GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardized business services for the BP Group. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organization across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.



Job Description:

Senior Treasury Operation Analyst is responsible for the control ownership over the GL account management, reconciliation and bank statement processing, in addition to providing key analytics, reconciliations, and handling customer concerns on behalf of the Treasury Operation Team and BP Business Partners. They will be also providing actuals and forecast to the Treasury Cash Management team and leading, supervising, and in some cases performing root cause analytics relating to defects within the payment runs.



About the role:

•Carry out regular daily, weekly, & monthly activities, review and coordinate end to end quarter and year end close processes in a timely manner for sophisticated cash & banking and accounting areas assigned to your role.

•Perform booking, clearing and offsetting transactions in Blackline and SAP systems.

•Align with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe and drive operational improvements of a notable nature across the team and work with relevant people to put these in place.

•Take a leading role in implementing changes in processes and tools.

•Work with business teams to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries are met and follow up on queries.

•Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business teams or other support from within the GBS.

•Act as a "Super User” on ERP, acting as a focal point and first line of enquiry on

Technical issues, providing mentorship and training to other members of the team.

Support the management with the critical issue within the given area of expertise.



What will you need to be successful:

•Strong experience in Financial Accounting, Cash and Banking, Treasury, Credit or another transferrable field.

• Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across the organization.

•Experience in continuous improvement tools and proactivity in driving issue resolution.

•SSC experience is an advantage.

Education: Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics or Business fields.

Come, join our bp team!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.