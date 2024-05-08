Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Senior Treasury Operations Analyst

The Digital Treasury Operations Senior Analyst is responsible ownership over the payment runs bank acknowledgement reconciliation (US or Europe depending on the scope) in addition to providing key analytics, reconciliations, and handling partner concerns on behalf of the Digital Treasury Operations Team and BP Business Partners.

In this role You will:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Support the Line Manager to Interpret day-to-day business objectives and prepare/complete operational practices and ensure proper execution of processes

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and for internal or external stakeholders.

Coordinate and support the team with audios with collaborators, in order to gather a deeper understanding of the cash and banking situation.

Be the first escalation-point for complex and bigger challenges.

Key individual responsible for high risk decision making and success of all payment runs bank processing (for US or European) operations.

Responsible for oversight and ownership of any defects within the payment run process which includes performing root cause investigations to assess gaps and recommend appropriate process changes to mitigate future risk on bank level. Material risk for any one run failure can be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Handle and mitigate critical issues and inquiries coming into the Treasury Investigations inbox.

Perform daily account reconciliations between cash (SAP) and banking systems/platforms.

Handle and maintain key relationships within the 3rd party bank, as well as business partners, Treasury Operations, and IT&S to ensure all parties are engaged on process decisions and partner concerns

Lead global initiatives & projects in partnership with Treasury organization initiatives to continually improve the efficiency of the overall process.

Ensure all daily payment runs are completed on behalf of business and functions through team participation, 3rd party outsourced partner oversight and validation at the end of each day.

Reconciliation of bank daily acknowledgements for the prior day’s payments (checks, eft, wires, etc)

Partner with Supplier Enablement Team to make appropriate Vendor Master updates or banking information changes.

Troubleshoot and problem solves operational disruptions including investigating and resolving returned, rejected or undeliverable payments.

Perform analytics on job runs as needed to validate success

Provide data and analytics as necessary to support the Cash Forecasting Program initiatives

Ad hoc data requests and reporting

Participates in the escheatment process; recovery of escheated and dormant funds

Leadership and Support

On daily operations acting as first point of contact.

Support Line Manager in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics and any ad hoc activities needed in daily operations.

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross-functions internal or external GBS

System Support and knowledge:

Knowledgable of ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in timely and accurate manner, carry out testing and training

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any Cash Management, C&B strategic, operations or system related projects

Initiate Continuous Improvement ideas and actively contribute to projects

Support Power BI solutions by implementing best-practices; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc

Ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

What You will need to be successful:

3 + years of experience in treasury and / or financial accounting, cash and banking

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge – SAP

MS Office experience

Master’s Degree or equivalent experience in Finance or Accounting

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever-changing requirements.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.