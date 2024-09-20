Job summary

Research & Technology Group



The Senior Truck OEM Liaison Manager, US represents BP Lubricants / Castrol and the broader BP at the technical departments of key truck OEMs in the US, with a particular focus on advanced electrification. The role holder provides access to, develops relationships with the technical departments of the OEM to gain insights, technical knowledge, and trends regarding current and future hardware, and to present or facilitate presentation of BP’s technical offer and capability to the OEM.

The role leverages OEM contacts and knowledge to advise BP Product Development on detailed technical requirements, optimal test program design and approach, and negotiates maximum potential read-across and test pass-fail limits, to facilitate BP’s technical and commercial objectives.

For Advanced Electrification applications they will be maintaining a network of contacts (from working level to division manager level) to CV transmission manufacturers (e.g. ZF, Magna, Eaton, Cummins, Bosch, etc.), as well as the CV transmission development departments of OEMs (e.g. Navistar, PACCAR, Volvo Trucks, Daimler Trucks, etc.). The main task is the early identification of new developments at BP's most important Advanced Electrification customers in order to initiate necessary oil developments. Furthermore, coordinating the ongoing developments in the various development teams for the individual truck OEMs (including engine oil and other bp products) in close co-operation with Sales & Marketing and the global OEM liaison team, aligned with bp’s automotive account strategy.

Strategy Development and maintenance of a contact map with the truck OEMs in US and CV Tier 1s Identifies current and future product developments Develops an implementation strategy for the truck OEM customers

Planning Coordination of ongoing development activities for the truck OEMs Systematic liaising as part of the distributed team Identify customer needs and industry trends with the aim of managing the development of current and future projects

Realization Regular visits to the truck OEMs Organization of workshops with the truck OEMs

Monitoring Tracking of landmark objectives of the development projects Focal point for the OD&I process

Organization Synchronization of Truck OEM Liaison activities with the development team Management of Truck OEM Advanced Electrification activities in the United States.



University degree in chemistry or engineering or equivalent experience.

Several years of professional experience in the lubricant industry or the automotive industry as a lubricant expert

Several years of practical experience in customer management

Preferably several years of professional experience in sales & marketing

Sound knowledge of gear technology

Expertise in tribology

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Cost-conscious decision-making, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, OEM Business, OEM Management, OEM Negotiations, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Safety management across the value chain, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Thinking, Technical Knowledge, Turnaround availability review, Vulnerability studies

