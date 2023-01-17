Job summary

At bp, we are striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design – ux research is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you will be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You will also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

We are looking for a Senior UX Researcher to join our UX research discipline and our fast-growing design team within digital production and business services, conducting and leading research activities, integrating and delivering user insights, to help us design brilliant experiences that meet our customers’ needs. We recognise the pivotal role that user research plays has in bp delivering brilliant experiences that supports our customers.



Your Accountabilities

Work with the research leadership team to develop quality standards across practice, methods and ways-of-working

Own, lead and execute all research activities, ensuring that the appropriate processes, principles, and resources are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business

Conduct research activities and support team members when it comes to gathering, analysing, synthesizing research data, and presenting or applying insights to the team’s work

Ensure that your team and stakeholders are appropriately supported

Champion UX Research across the organisation, educating, influencing, and guiding stakeholders and partners

Be a natural expert in your field, an experienced practitioner in tune with industry trends and developments

Have excellent knowledge of planning and executing appropriate qualitative and quantitative research methods, operating within design thinking and agile delivery ways-of-working

Have excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly, and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels

Create evidence-led narratives that bring to life the experience of customers and colleagues, enabling partners to better understand, empathize and engage with their needs and mindsets

Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives which feed into the definition of solutions

Coach and mentor teams and individuals to help accelerate the adoption of design and research within the organisation

Be well versed with working closely with designers in product, service, content, design engineering and designOps specialisms, and with customer insight and product roles

Confident in speaking about ux research as part of bp design initiatives and community

A degree in psychology, cognitive science, human factors, computer science, product/interaction design, human computer interaction or related disciplines, or equivalent professional experience

