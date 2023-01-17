Job summary
At bp, we are striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design – ux research is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.
Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you will be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You will also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.
We are looking for a Senior UX Researcher to join our UX research discipline and our fast-growing design team within digital production and business services, conducting and leading research activities, integrating and delivering user insights, to help us design brilliant experiences that meet our customers’ needs. We recognise the pivotal role that user research plays has in bp delivering brilliant experiences that supports our customers.
Your Accountabilities
About you
- Work with the research leadership team to develop quality standards across practice, methods and ways-of-working
- Own, lead and execute all research activities, ensuring that the appropriate processes, principles, and resources are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business
- Conduct research activities and support team members when it comes to gathering, analysing, synthesizing research data, and presenting or applying insights to the team’s work
- Ensure that your team and stakeholders are appropriately supported
- Champion UX Research across the organisation, educating, influencing, and guiding stakeholders and partners
The successful candidate should have experience working as a UX Researcher with an in-house design team or at a design/research agency. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to research. Other skills required:
Why join bp
- Be a natural expert in your field, an experienced practitioner in tune with industry trends and developments
- Have excellent knowledge of planning and executing appropriate qualitative and quantitative research methods, operating within design thinking and agile delivery ways-of-working
- Have excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly, and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels
- Create evidence-led narratives that bring to life the experience of customers and colleagues, enabling partners to better understand, empathize and engage with their needs and mindsets
- Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives which feed into the definition of solutions
- Coach and mentor teams and individuals to help accelerate the adoption of design and research within the organisation
- Be well versed with working closely with designers in product, service, content, design engineering and designOps specialisms, and with customer insight and product roles
- Confident in speaking about ux research as part of bp design initiatives and community
- A degree in psychology, cognitive science, human factors, computer science, product/interaction design, human computer interaction or related disciplines, or equivalent professional experience
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits
to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!