Senior UX Researcher - bp pulse

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Senior UX Researcher you can be part of it!



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



We are looking for a Senior UX Researcher to join our UX research subject area and our fast-growing and complementary team of designers within bp pulse. We are looking for you to support integrating and delivering user insights, to help us design brilliant experiences that meet our customers’ needs. We are specifically looking for you to take ownership of insight activities across the B2B portfolio, spanning multiple markets, working together with the product management team, key partners and work-stream leads.



As a researcher withing this team you will also be required to work and brief vendors, such as recruitment and research agencies, as and when required.



As part of your role you will gather insight and validation with audience groups across markets, evaluating hypotheses at a product level, whilst also feeding findings back to the wider bp pulse portfolio. You will span the breadth of the research field, including both qualitative and quantitative, and span end-to-end learning cycles from the up-front exploratory and ethnographic, to testing prototypes and propositions for desirability and fit, to usability testing and in-market performance measurement.



You will work in close collaboration with bp’s central CVP&E insights team, to ensure that strategic research is connected to experience research and flows in both direction, to enable the realisation of value and improve impact of research activities across B2B products and services.

What you will deliver



Your key responsibility will be to prepare and implement user research to help our B2B design and product teams make informed decisions, so our products match user expectations and needs. Being an end-user empathy champion, surfacing what matters for our customers (and their employees), you will:

Implement the standard methodologies in User Research

Implement the processes and ways of working through which User Research will be performed - Plan, complete and implement research to support design thinking methodology

Deliver high quality User Research outputs by effectively consolidating and communicating key findings and insights cross-functional and to key collaborators, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user(s).

Collaborate with other UX Researchers (both BP and agencies) by conducting both empathy-driven research and usability testing, analyzing data & insights and consolidating findings into tangible insights that can provide directional (and measurable) input into products and services, applying extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

What you will need to be successful

An unbiased view of the world, curiosity and focus is what matters most for this role. As the successful candidate you should have experience working as a user researcher with an in-house design team or at a design / research agency.

Promote and utilise HXD standards, processes, assets, design system and shared insights.

Are an experienced communicator with educating your team and collaborators on all things User Research.

Lead key UX Research projects, empowering them to input into the defining and implementing of processes, ways of working and best practices.

Participate in and co-facilitate design thinking workshops - Use strong communication skills for research activities and findings, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Use your knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with designers and product.

Ideally you will have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Psychology, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!