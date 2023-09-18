Job summary

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure. The Commodity Risk Valuation team is a key middle-office and financial controls function supporting the Gas, Power, and NGL commercial trading business divisions, ensuring activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Senior Valuation Analyst position will report to the Senior Manager of Commodity Risk. This position is accountable for delivering creative solutions to facilitate achieving Central Valuation business goals while maintaining a strong control environment, supporting operations with primary functions including: - Developing new tools using technology to assist with risk analysis and reporting requirements, helping enable business decision making and commercial growth. - Validating Gas and Power forward marks through Independent Price Verification process, supporting automation effort to modernize. - Managing several controls in accordance with T&S level Operating Standards and Control Processes including, but not limited to, DOA monitoring, Out-of-Office deal-entry monitoring, P&L publishing and Annual Curve Review. - Managing multiple projects and process change initiatives involving Central Valuations, collaborating across functions with team members. Candidate must have excellent interpersonal skills, strong analytical approach, IT expertise and possess an ability to coordinate efforts among many functional teams such as Commercial, IT, Settlements, Accounting & Reporting and Regional Commodity Risk teams. The candidate must also be innovative and deliver efficiencies, simplification and/or standardization in processes using new tools and technologies. The successful applicant will have a strong bias for performance and the ability to implement and support change, ensuring a consistently high standard of management information and control.

Key accountabilities:

Ensure curve validation review is performed in accordance with the Independent Price Verification policy, using enhanced analytics to support decision making

Support End of Day processes, working with cross functionally and confirming all trader marks necessary are in the system timely

Support multiple control monitoring processes including Delegation of Authorities (DOA) and adherence to trading limits, deal change/amendment requests, Out of Hours deal entry monitoring and annual curve review for liquidity.

Partner with other areas of Commodity Risk and various functions to deliver time sensitive P&L and MI information

Build, set-up, and maintain curves and mappings for all GPTA commodities including Gas, Power, and NGLs in multiple systems supporting daily downstream processes and business growth

Ensure that data flows are reliable and consistent and assist with troubleshooting across functions when issues arise

Support ad hoc requests and actively participate in team projects as presented throughout the year

Liaise with IT to lead and manage process change, supporting improvement/simplification initiatives.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Proficiency in advanced Excel/VBA/Python/Power BI/SQL/etc.

Knowledge of mid-office control processes for Gas, Power, and/or NGL commodities.

Strong analytical skills (ability to grasp and communicate complex trading concepts into their economic effects)

Attention to detail (ability to work with detailed transactions and properly control, report and communicate trading activity)

Ability to multitask and perform in a very deadline orientated environment

Assertive, self-starter with a bias for action coupled with high integrity and confidence

Ability to act quickly and decisively in a complex and changing environment, prioritize and cope with ambiguity and uncertainty

Great teammate and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members

Innovative problem solver who explores solutions to perform processes better, faster, and more efficiently

Champion change through visible and active commitment to drive the change process, while able to articulate the vision for change and engage with partners to build alignment.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, verbal and written

Business experience in Commodity Risk, Financial Accounting and/or Control within a trading environment

Essential education:

Bachelor’s Degree required. Degree focused on Finance, Economics, Data Science, Information Systems, Accounting or other quantitative field strongly preferred.

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

MBA or other financial certification including CFA, FRM, CPA.

Understanding of Trading Industry & External Markets – Understanding of market terminology, knowledge of basic industry transactions, able to interpret & explain influencing market factors & their relationship to the fundamentals & financial results.

Performance Reporting – Experience developing business specific KPIs and performance measurements. Ability to present large amount of data in concise manner, allowing the business to fully understand and enable decision making.

Project management experience, with demonstrated capability to lead and deliver project initiatives across regional or global teams.

Ability to independently devise innovative solutions to address complex business problems

Technical expertise using Dataiku, Palantir

Why join us:

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.