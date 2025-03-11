Senior Valuation Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

About the Role

The Valuations Team within Commodity Risk / Product Control is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Valuations Analyst role involves operational elements of managing market data flows and reporting elements related to Independent Price Verification (IPV) processes and compliance with policies and authorities.

The Senior Valuations Analyst delivers value-added analysis, research and technical development to enable and support tools which support the team's core accountability of delivering independent verification, control reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Project Manage the development and enhancements needed to improve and maintain Valuation Team’s key reporting tools

Develop and support tools and applications to support the Valuation Team’s daily activities Ensure BP valuation inputs are accurate via Independent Price Verification processes

Ensure market data is accurately and efficiently processed into Asset Control and various Risk Systems/ETRMs

Provide support of new business activity

Collaborate closely with finance, risk and front office teams

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives

Support monthly close activities

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Ideal candidates will have relevant education with at least 5-7 years of finance, risk or similar experience.

Proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and can drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team.

Knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role.

Possess programming skills and understand energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial.

Suggested Technology Experience: ENDUR, SQL, Dataiku, Python, PowerBI, Microsoft Excel and Visual Basic (preferred)

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



