Senior Value Engineer, Offshore Wind

Job summary

As a Senior Value Engineer you will be leading and coordinating the development of offshore wind project cost estimates, Working across multiple projects in the OFW portfolio, Plan, coordinate and deliver CAPEX, OPEX and EYA figures for a range of project scenarios.



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Senior Value Engineer



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

In this role You will:

Lead the development of offshore wind project cost estimates and coordinate, with the wider team of engineers and specialists, other inputs to the business model (e.g. OPEX and Energy Yields)

Challenge underlying assumptions with the technical workstreams, propose value enhancing solutions and analyse cost risk and uncertainty – all with the objective of maximising project value and competitiveness

Be Working across multiple projects in the OFW portfolio, you will play a key role in ensuring bp bids competitively in seabed leases, improves value through the Develop stage, and sets realistic cost targets at FID

Lead initiatives, review deliverables

Plan, coordinate and deliver CAPEX, OPEX and EYA figures (inputs to LCoE) for a range of project scenarios – to help the team identify the efficient project design/execution

Propose innovative solutions to improve the project LCoE

Develop final cost estimates in support of lease bids, stage-gate FMs, business case updates and Project FIDs; review estimates prepared by others in the Value Engineering team.

Lead internal and external benchmarking studies to demonstrate the competitiveness of projects.



What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English

Degree in a relevant technical field (Preferably Finance/Engineering/Science)

Deep technical knowledge of the value engineering discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed

Capabilities and skills for taking technical decisions and planning and organizing the tasks to develop the assigned scope

Capabilities and skills for explaining the implications, interfaces, outputs and relevant aspects of the assigned scope

Detail oriented and well-organized

Broad and sophisticated relationship & stakeholder management