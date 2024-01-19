This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

This is a critical role in ensuring bp delivers a value adding Offshore Wind development and operational pipeline.The Senior Value Engineer is an experienced engineer in developing and understanding the basis of project specific inputs to the business model (DEVEX, CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield assessment).The Senior Value Engineer shall lead value engineering works in both the bid phase and pre-execution phases of the offshore project portfolio. They will coordinate inputs from diverse team of engineers and specialist and be proficient at providing constructive and robust challenge with the objective of reaching a design basis optimised for LCoE and other value metrics.



Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Work in conjunction with the wider Wind Farm Design team, Engineering Disciplines, O&M and Procurement teams to gather an optimised set of inputs and sensitivities that will be used as the project LCoE basis in the financial models, preparing projects for bid and other significant investment decisions.

Lead value analysis to support the technical LCoE optimization of the design and execution of the wind farm – benchmarking DEVEX, CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield.

Work in conjunction with the Project Leadership Teams to define the scenarios for the business case analysis.

Initiate, develop and maintain a project specific Opportunities register which integrates with a Portfolio approach.

Lead the development and optimisation of project cost (DEVEX and CAPEX) estimates, coordinating with the wider teams of engineers from the project Work Packages and Procurement teams and support procurement in the commercial evaluation and normalisation of contract tender proposals.

Present project case updates, portfolio comparisons and value opportunity initiatives, at internal reviews, to the Project Leadership and Offshore Wind Leadership teams

Lead functional initiatives to develop and maintain the Value Engineering processes, databases, tools and cost models.

What you will need to be successful:

Deep technical knowledge on the value engineering field, with an extensive experience in offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Proficiency in multi-variable data analysis.

Excellent communication skills to enable effective coordination and delivery of sophisticated inputs from a diverse team.

Ability to summarise concisely analysis and conclusions for senior management.

Excellent organisational skills and ability to delivery under time pressure.

Engineering Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant subject area.

You will work with:

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams. This role will interface and work with a wider variety of roles in the project and offshore wind organisation:

Key partner to the Technical Project Manager and Project leadership team of the projects.

Wider wind farm design team (wind resource & ground engineering) and O&M Teams.

With the Lead Engineering and Procurement representatives of the respective subject areas.

The successful candidate will be expected to support and or supervise work of other more junior value engineers in the value engineering team.

Skills:

