Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

This role is going to enable the continuous development of the company engineering and technology objectives and support the organization’s long term growth strategy, enhance its profitability, drive integrity and adherence of projects and assets to standards & regulations, adoption and deployment of technology, application of best in class practices.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Senior Vice President, Engineering, Technology & Optimization

In this role You will:

Oversee the work of optimization & project studies to ensure the sound selection of solutions considering operational & performance metrics, market scenarios and relevant data to efficiently bridge asset performance, growth strategies and profit maximization.

Provide engineering support and independent oversight throughout the project life cycle ensuring optimal designs and adherence to relevant codes and standards.

Oversee the implementation and deployment of new technologies and world-class practices that enhance project and production efficiency.

Optimize capital and operating expenditures and mitigate against risks to asset integrity, project delivery or production output.

What You will need to be successful:

Proven ability to support and influence change.

Proven ability of critical thinking as well ability to collaborate across different functions.

Proven ability to collaborate across different functions.

Ability to write business reports and executive summaries for Senior Management approvals.

Ability to manage multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities in a fast-paced, ever-changing and evolving work environment is necessary.

Professional Certifications.

Membership of a recognized professional institute.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Aqueous geochemistry, Biogeochemistry, Catalysis, Computational fluid dynamics, Computer tomography scanning, Core Analysis, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Experimental Design, Finite Element Structural Analysis, Geothermal modelling, Intellectual Asset Management, Microbiology in the energy industry, Microscopy, Multi-physics modelling, Petrography, Presenting, Project Management, Relative permeability analogue provision, Subsurface Geology, Thermodynamic simulation, Wellbore geomechanics, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.