Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

This role will lead the development of the company’s project function and quality standards, in line with global and industry best practices and applicable company technical standards. Additionally, will ensure continued growth, profitability, the development of world class methodologies and maintaining highest standards of integrity and reliability for the producing assets and deliver world class HSE performance experience.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Senior Vice President, Project Execution & Delivery

In this role You will:

Direct the projects studies, cost estimation & economics including planning for various initiatives in accordance with procedures and methodologies to provide Stakeholders assurance of the value realization of new projects.

Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards.

Support asset development concepts through FEED studies.

Lead the resourcing requirements and project control services including project planning, cost control, budgeting and project accounting.

Manage projects, implemented safely, on time within approved budgets and cost scope.

Ensure compliance with Health, Safety & Environment policies and procedures, Quality Standards and controls across the life cycle of the Project.

What You will need to be successful:

Expertise in Project Feasibility and Planning, along with Project Execution.

Proven ability to support and influence change as well as collaborate across different functions.

Ability of critical thinking.

Ability to write business reports and executive summaries for Senior Management approvals.

Ability to manage multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities in a fast-paced, ever-changing and evolving work environment is vital.

Professional Certifications.

Membership of a recognized professional institute.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

