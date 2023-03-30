Senior WTG Engineer

Job summary

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



As a Senior WTG Electrical Engineer, being part of the WTG Technology & Engineering team, you will provide specialist engineering expertise to offshore wind projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Key Accountabilities:

Specify electrical aspects of the wind turbines for offshore wind projects and conduct technical reviews and negotiations of wind turbines offers, providing technical recommendations.

Support development of methodology of the discipline and continuously improve it.

provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle.

Participate in Technical Due Diligences of new WTG models and follow up its development.

Cooperate in estimating wind turbines projections for future projects.

Provide technical expertise to WTG packages in project teams during the whole project life cycle.

Responsible for technical follow up of WTG electrical components design, validation, testing and certification.

Ensure that the design and delivery of the wind turbines and its components meet the quality requirements and provide technical advice to projects on electrical components quality issues.

Work in an integrated way with the wider project and cross functional teams to support delivery of robust, competitive development assessments in support of investment decisions.

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology.

A Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering

Preference given to ChEng or PE, PMP

Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in wind turbines electrical aspects, offshore wind experience is a strong bonus.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of turbine contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers.

Experience of working in a major project environment.

Safety and business-oriented mindset with high focus on HSE, ethics and project values.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve engineering problems and projects, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Applies and/or develops technical practices for managing the health, safety, security, environmental, quality and business outcomes of projects and/or operations.

Interface effectively with cross-functional teams and individuals at all levels of the organization. Proactively interacting with other disciplines, sub-functions, contractors, and teams including relevant operations and project personnel as required.

Can performance manage others (including. 3rd party engineering services providers and installation contractors) and support timely decision making.

