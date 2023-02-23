Senior Well Delivery Manager (UL)

We are looking for Senior Manager - Well Delivery (Unit Lead) to join our team!
The successful candidate will be accountable for the delivery of well planning work to meet the business goals of the business. You will own business risk and manage the interfaces with enablers.
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
What will you be doing?
Engagement with subsurface leadership on new well activity in the business, well options in the hopper, and their timelines
Engagement with production leadership to get information on production interaction with existing facilities
Defining business priorities and objectives, including aligning stakeholders around multi-disciplinary objectives
Owning business risks related to wells and outlining mitigating actions
Attending planning table and rig schedule meetings as the well planning representative, maintaining a practical knowledge of annual operating plans to support integration of priorities across the business
Working with materials management (bp solutions) to manage local wells inventory
Managing the wells relationship to partners in operated assets if and when this is needed
Managing the relationship with the regulator for wells activity, including requesting regulatory compliance expertise from the HSE&C organization
Providing input to the wells VP in support of global project prioritization.
Setting up teams as new projects enter the well delivery unit and providing direction and prioritization to the teams and their work fronts
Engaging with discipline leads (across all enablers) to request deployment of resources into teams
Level loading and optimization of the unit’s activity set
Decision rights related to accepting a project into the unit, and over project progression through the workflow (stage gates)
Education:
Degree in Engineering/ Science or equivalent technical degree
Skills and experience:
15 years of well operations experience with Major International Oil Company in offshore and onshore well planning/design, wells project management and well site supervision
Extensive knowledge of the international oil industry and a consistent record of delivery
Proven track record of strong leadership experience in leading multicultural teams
Extensive knowledge of all aspects of drilling, workover, wireline, well control techniques and completion operations including HP/HT operations
Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
Record of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff
Proven track record of strategic vision, effective delegation and prioritization skills
Well budgets and cost allocation and monitoring
