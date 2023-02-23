Senior Well Delivery Manager (UL)

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

We are looking for Senior Manager - Well Delivery (Unit Lead) to join our team!

The successful candidate will be accountable for the delivery of well planning work to meet the business goals of the business. You will own business risk and manage the interfaces with enablers.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What will you be doing?

Engagement with subsurface leadership on new well activity in the business, well options in the hopper, and their timelines

Engagement with production leadership to get information on production interaction with existing facilities

Defining business priorities and objectives, including aligning stakeholders around multi-disciplinary objectives

Owning business risks related to wells and outlining mitigating actions

Attending planning table and rig schedule meetings as the well planning representative, maintaining a practical knowledge of annual operating plans to support integration of priorities across the business

Working with materials management (bp solutions) to manage local wells inventory

Managing the wells relationship to partners in operated assets if and when this is needed

Managing the relationship with the regulator for wells activity, including requesting regulatory compliance expertise from the HSE&C organization

Providing input to the wells VP in support of global project prioritization.

Setting up teams as new projects enter the well delivery unit and providing direction and prioritization to the teams and their work fronts

Engaging with discipline leads (across all enablers) to request deployment of resources into teams

Level loading and optimization of the unit’s activity set

Decision rights related to accepting a project into the unit, and over project progression through the workflow (stage gates)



In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education:

Degree in Engineering/ Science or equivalent technical degree

Skills and experience:

15 years of well operations experience with Major International Oil Company in offshore and onshore well planning/design, wells project management and well site supervision

Extensive knowledge of the international oil industry and a consistent record of delivery

Proven track record of strong leadership experience in leading multicultural teams

Extensive knowledge of all aspects of drilling, workover, wireline, well control techniques and completion operations including HP/HT operations

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Record of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff

Proven track record of strategic vision, effective delegation and prioritization skills

Well budgets and cost allocation and monitoring

