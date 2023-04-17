Senior Well Interventions & Integrity Engineer

Job summary

We are looking for a Senior Well Interventions and Integrity (I&I) Engineer to join our GOM Wells team!The role reports to the GoM Well Interventions & Integrity Manager. The focus of the role is managing well integrity across multiple assets and delivering detailed job planning and design of well intervention activities consistent with BP and Industry standards.The Senior I&I engineer leads the interventions planning process through development of scope of work, risk assessments and preparation of written procedures to safely and efficiently deliver the desired interventions objectives. The Senior I&I engineer also supports life of field well integrity management and may be deployed into one of the GoM Production units to work in a multi-disciplinary squad to manage well integrity for their Area.

Accountabilities

Produce Well Intervention engineering well planning deliverables consistent with the Well Intervention Common Process (WICP), aligned with bp practices and standard methodologies, compliant with local government and environmental regulations, and consistent with OMS.

Close collaboration with related functions to ensure statement of requirements and SIMOPs with Production unit are understood for delivery of well intervention activities.

Progress multiple work fronts and lead engineering support during job execution to support delivery of safe and efficient activities.

Provide accurate time and cost estimates as part of job preparation. Track well intervention performance (cost/schedule/quality) against targets.

Lead engineering standardization and continuous improvement through utilization of global standard methodologies, after action reviews, regional findings capture / sharing / implementation.

Verify Well Integrity monitoring and management for asset is achieved per WIM requirements and investigate any well integrity anomalies.

Identify need and lead root cause failure analysis, risk assessments and MOCs for area of responsibility.

Perform SV&O activities within area of responsibility.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technology. Ensure suitable quality assurance and control of service provider equipment and procedures. Participate in contractor management meetings to drive service provider cost and performance improvements.

Provide technical coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff.

Align with BP’s Code of Conduct.

Essential Education

Essential Experience

You Will Work With

Why join us!

Educated to a Bachelor of Science or higher in an engineering fieldExperience managing life of field well integrity and well equipment knowledge Experience in subsea riser and riserless well intervention and stimulation operationsA diverse, empowered multi-disciplinary team working together to manage the safe and efficient production delivery for their responsible asset.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!