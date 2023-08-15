Senior Well Planning Geologist

Job summary

Geologists/Geophysicists/Geoscientists all welcome to apply! The Senior Geoscientist will provide technical leadership and personal contribution to a well planning squad in the Gulf of Mexico. This role will ensure all wells are planned and drilled safely, follows all regulations, in accordance with the New Wells Common Process, and efficiently to meet defined well objectives. This delivery requires collaboration and effective communication across Subsurface and Wells teams at different levels of the organization. As a Senior Geoscientist, the successful candidate will be a leader in the broader Subsurface and Well Planning/Execution community, coaching others and exhibiting technical best practice.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

University Degree in Geology or related subject

At least 10 years of relevant industry experience, of which much should have been gained in a geological well planning environment.

A passion for well planning and execution.

Essential industry experience in the areas of well planning and subsurface interpretation (geologic, seismic, and petrophysical interpretation and workstation skills are essential).

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Experienced in Petrel

Desired Criteria:

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells

Key Accountabilities:

Support well planning activities consistent with bp's New Wells Common Process and in compliance with bp's standards for Safety and Operational Risks

Support the construction of key documents, meeting participation, and decisions (worst case discharge, risk identification and mitigation, select well option, statement of requirements, risk register, etc)

Lead overburden characterization and the creation of pre-drill risk registers. Ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks.

Provide required subsurface support during operations

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with key stakeholders, across squads, between NWD/Wells, and leadership

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

