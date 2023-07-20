Senior Well Planning Geophysicist

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

This senior geophysicist will work as part of a multi-discipline squad to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management. Geophysicists on this team may be required to support a range of activity in the Western Hemisphere including well planning and execution in: - Deep Water Gulf of Mexico - Offshore Brazil - Offshore Trinidad - Offshore Canada - Onshore CCUS This role can be located in either Houston, Calgary, or Port of Spain. This role is not open to international relocation or expat assignment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Well Planning:

Assume primary responsibility for seismic description of the overburden. This includes (but is not limited to) mapping surfaces, generating and interpreting attributes, understanding and communicating the strengths and limitations of the current datasets, and recommending new data or reprocessing as warranted.

Support and/or lead well planning activities and construction of relevant documents.

Generate depth prognoses (with uncertainty ranges) for appropriate surfaces and faults.

Identify potential subsurface-related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information, and any additional data sources available.

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are built for all geological risks.

Support and/or own the construction of the Statement of Requirement (SOR) document ensuring the well objectives, data acquisition, and all relevant overburden characterization elements are contained.

Assist in the construction of the Geological Operations Plan (GOP), ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document.

Well Operations:

Participate in daily subsurface operations meeting.

Provide support to the Operations Geologist: daily and as needed.

Participate as required and contribute to relevant subsurface interpretations at the morning Wells rig call.

Participate in subsurface hole section previews.

Help interpret and select formation tops, casing, and core points per SOR and appropriate decision trees.

Do real-time well ties/synthetics. Communicate uncertainty as needed.

Post Well:

Support successful End-of-Well Report completion, ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process.

Capture and document all post well key findings in the corporate database and share in appropriate technical venues.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Time (NPT) event related to subsurface operations and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and team members.

Essential education:

University Degree in geophysics, geology, or related subject.

Essential experience:

12+ years of relevant industry experience, much of which should have been gained in a geoscience well planning environment.

General knowledge of Operations Geology would be an asset but not required.

Proven experience in the areas of well operations, well planning, seismic interpretation, geologic prognosis and seismic depth uncertainty characterization.

Geological and seismic interpretation and workstation skills are essential; experience with Petrel is highly desirable.

Experience with deep water exploration and development wells is highly desirable.

Experience in CCUS would be considered an asset

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality; and be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate and communicate across fields.

You will work with:

Immediate team consists of geologists and geophysicists in well planning and operations

You will present technical findings to your team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers

Liaise with Exploration and/or Asset Geoscientists to ensure the well planning activities and documents continue to meet the target objectives and desired outcomes articulated for the well.

Work with wells engineers and pore pressure specialists to craft well paths and target boxes that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling/completion risks.

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



