Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for Senior Well Site Leader (SWSL) to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this position, you will directly report to Wells Superintendent and will be accountable for leading, supervising and implementing the flawless execution of safe, compliant and reliable well operations in accordance with bp Wells policies, standards and programs.

The work is both at the rig (Semi-Submersible, Jack-Up, Platform), and in the office undertaking operation planning, after action reviews, updating site procedures, practices or other as the need arises work.

SWSL will be utilized to fill both the day and night WSL positions on rotation basis.



You will have the opportunity to:

Lead bp Wells offshore through attending, leading safety meetings and Toolbox Talk and demonstrate transparent leadership through championing the Safety Leadership Principles, such as stop the job and speak up where required.

Deliver the regional safety plan offshore and safe and compliant operations at site.

Be accountable to quantify, communicate and manage risk in all operations

Ensure health of major risk barriers and components through self-verification and crews are proficient in well control detection and response.

Ensure all bp, contractor and Vendor personnel actively participate in safety observation program.

Coach and mentor bp wells personnel

Lead continuous performance improvement offshore through application of After-Action Reviews and knowledge capture.



About you:

University degree in Engineering or Science or equivalent industry experience

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)



In this role, we have the following requirements:

Minimum twelve (12) years of experience in drilling operations

Minimum five (5) years of experience as Drilling WSL in onshore / offshore environment with a minimum two (2) years as Drilling SWSL

Proven leadership experience of Safety and Risk Management

Minimum Upper Immediate English Proficiency for Reading, Writing and Speaking

Ability to travel and work offshore

Azerbaijani citizenship

