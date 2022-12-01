Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Well Site Leader to join us.



The Well Site Leader (WSL) has a key role in managing safety, people, and performance, at the well site. In this role you will report to the bp Well Superintendent.

Key Accountabilities

Understand risk and verify control measures are reviewed, discussed, and in place.

Verify that well monitoring and well control procedures are understood and implemented and assess the performance of the enduring risk barriers through Self-Verification (SV) and Oversight (OS).

Foster and maintain a safety culture that allows others to speak up, stop-the-job, identify hazards, and manage change.

Maintain OS of contractor Safety Management System (SMS).

Verify that the well operations are performed safely, in compliance with the applicable regulations, and conform to BP Requirements, whilst promoting timely reporting of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) incidents.

Provide support, coaching, direction, and build relationships through active participation and communication with the crew in the execution of work (i.e., the WSL is to have a visible presence outside).

Manage BP service contractors by providing service quality feedback.

Verify that a process is in place to brief new and returning crew members as they arrive on the installation and/or rig regarding their duties, BP's expectations for HSE, and operational performance.

Demonstrate BP values and behaviours by personal example that reinforces personal and process safety, continuous risk reduction, and performance improvement.

Daily supervision of operations programme execution and witness of critical activities.

Verify After Action Reviews (AARs) are held at the well site to capture any lessons learned.

Accurately record daily time summary details in OpenWells reporting software, focus on the facts, and maintain oversight and control of cost (for contractors and third party).

Essential Experience

Previous Well Site Leader (drilling supervisor) experience including drilling and completion operations.

Ability to work offshore, North Sea UK inclusive of MIST, FOET, UK medical and CA EBS certification.

Current (IADC or IWCF) supervisor-level drilling well control certification for extent of employment contract.

Subsea drilling and/or offshore platform drilling experience is highly desirable.

The successful candidate will be required to undertake a bp Safety Critical Role competency assessment and agree a gap closure plan with their Well Superintendent.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!