Senior Well Site Leader - Drilling/CI&S

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Are you ready to help bp create a cohesive and robust operating culture focused on safe, reliable, and efficient well operations?

We are now looking for Senior Drilling and Completions and Interventions Well Site Leaders to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

This essential safety critical role involves supervising and leading offshore operations while reporting to the Well Superintendent. Your main responsibilities will include leading the flawless execution of well operations on- site, aiming to meet or exceed performance metrics in line with bp's practices, procedures, and programs. Demonstrating strong, transparent leadership that aligns with bp’s values is crucial.

Please note, this position is exclusively open to Azerbaijani nationals.

Key Accountabilities:

Demonstrate leadership by exemplifying Safety Leadership Principles, promoting a “Stop the Job” and “Speak Up” culture.

Assist in preparing Rig Work Instructions and risk assessments, ensuring all parties fully understand these for safe wellsite operations.

Ensure wellsite operations are executed according to the approved programmes plan and manage deviations through the Management of Change (MoC) process.

Lead continuous performance improvement offshore by applying After-Action Reviews and capturing knowledge.

Manage Vendors and Contractors in terms of Safety and Operational performance, providing feedback for continuous improvement.

Align wellsite activities with the regional safety plan to support the delivery of safe and compliant operations.

Maintain the integrity of major risk barriers and components through conducting self-verification and oversight activities and ensure crews are proficient in well control detection and response.

Facilitate efficient movement of personnel, equipment, and materials.

Conduct daily discussions on cost performance and identify optimization opportunities.

Ensure the accuracy of data and information in the morning reports.

For this role, the following qualifications are required:



Education:

A university degree in Engineering or a related technical field.

Well Control certification for Subsea and Surface at the Supervisory Level from an industry accreditation programmes, such as IADC or IWCF.

Skills and Experience:

At least 10 years of experience in drilling or completion, and intervention operations.

A minimum of 8 years of proven Well Site Leader experience on platforms, drill ships, or semi-submersible rigs.

The ability to travel and work offshore.

Proven proficiency in English for reading, writing, and speaking.

Demonstrated interpersonal and relationship-building skills, with the capability to work in a multi-cultural, multidisciplinary environment.

Skills in coaching and mentoring junior team members.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in leading Coiled Tubing, Slickline, Wireline and Gravel Packing operations.

Knowledge of regulations and standards relevant to well operations.

Proven leadership in Operational Safety and Risk Management.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



