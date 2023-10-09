This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?You will also be able to influence and directly see the positive results of initiatives proposed and put I place by your team.We are now looking for a Senior Well Site Leader (SWSL) to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!In this position, you will directly report to Well Ops Specialist (WOS) and carry out various roles to support the Offshore and Onshore operations. As a SWSL onsite, you will be accountable for leading, supervising and implementing the flawless execution of safe, compliant and reliable well operations in accordance with bp Wells policies, standards and programs. This may also take the form as a NWSL as and when required. Onshore you will also have the Capability to stand in for Well Superintendent.In addition to performing these roles, you will follow rig lines and be able to step in and support their operation when deemed necessary. This will involve looking for opportunities to standardize and improve efficiency, and also recognise where things could be going in an undesired direction in either Drilling or Intervention/Completion operations. If needed you will be required to analyse, understand and make recommendations when NPT (Non Productive Time) events occur, so that the wider team learns from them.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



When Offshore you will have the opportunity to:

Lead bp Wells offshore through attending, leading safety meetings and Toolbox Talk and demonstrate visible leadership through championing the Safety Leadership Principles, such as stop the job and speak up where required.

Deliver the regional safety plan offshore and safe and compliant operations at site.

Be accountable to quantify, communicate and manage risk in all operations

Ensure health of major risk barriers and components through self-verification and crews are competent in well control detection and response.

Ensure all bp, contractor and Vendor personnel actively participate in safety observation program.

Mentor bp wells personnel at the rig site.

Lead continuous performance improvement offshore through application of After-Action Reviews and knowledge capture.

When Onshore you will have the opportunity to:

Stand in as WSUP during times of training or vacation.

Follow one or more rig lines and provide support and guidance when required.

Identify opportunities for improvement in efficiency and operational steps in each rig line.

Look at Standardization between operations so that the safest and best in class procedures are used across all rigs.

Lead or be part of an investigation team into any accidents or incidents that occur in wells.

Lead or be part of meetings that involve both the Leadership and/or the general Wells Team.

University degree in Engineering/ Science or equivalent industry experience

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Minimum ten (10) years of experience in drilling, completion and intervention operations.

Minimum five (5) years of experience as drilling, completion and intervention WSL in onshore / offshore environment with a minimum two (2) years as a SWSL

Demonstrable leadership of Safety and Risk Management

Ability to travel and work offshore

Proficient written, spoken and reading English



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



