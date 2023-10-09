Senior Well Site Leader

Entity:Production & Operations
Wells Group
Job Family Group:
Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the role:
When Offshore you will have the opportunity to:
Lead bp Wells offshore through attending, leading safety meetings and Toolbox Talk and demonstrate visible leadership through championing the Safety Leadership Principles, such as stop the job and speak up where required.
Deliver the regional safety plan offshore and safe and compliant operations at site.
Be accountable to quantify, communicate and manage risk in all operations
Ensure health of major risk barriers and components through self-verification and crews are competent in well control detection and response.
Ensure all bp, contractor and Vendor personnel actively participate in safety observation program.
Mentor bp wells personnel at the rig site.
Lead continuous performance improvement offshore through application of After-Action Reviews and knowledge capture.
When Onshore you will have the opportunity to:
Stand in as WSUP during times of training or vacation.
Follow one or more rig lines and provide support and guidance when required.
Identify opportunities for improvement in efficiency and operational steps in each rig line.
Look at Standardization between operations so that the safest and best in class procedures are used across all rigs.
Lead or be part of an investigation team into any accidents or incidents that occur in wells.
Lead or be part of meetings that involve both the Leadership and/or the general Wells Team.
Education:
University degree in Engineering/ Science or equivalent industry experience
Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)
Essential skills and experience:
Minimum ten (10) years of experience in drilling, completion and intervention operations.
Minimum five (5) years of experience as drilling, completion and intervention WSL in onshore / offshore environment with a minimum two (2) years as a SWSL
Demonstrable leadership of Safety and Risk Management
Ability to travel and work offshore
Proficient written, spoken and reading English
Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.