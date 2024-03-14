Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Well Site Leader (SWSL) to join us. The SWSL has a key role in managing safety, people, and performance, at the well site. In this role you report to the bp Well Superintendent.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead bp Wells offshore through attending, leading safety meetings and Toolbox Talk and demonstrate visible leadership through championing the Safety Leadership Principles, such as stop the job and speak up where required.

Deliver the regional safety plan offshore and safe and compliant operations at site.

Be accountable to quantify, communicate and manage risk in all operations

Verify that well monitoring and well control procedures are understood and implemented and assess the performance of the enduring risk barriers through Self-Verification (SV) and Oversight (O), ensuring crews are competent in well control detection and response.

Foster and maintain a safety culture that allows others to speak up, stop-the-job, identify hazards, and manage change. Maintain Oversight of contractor Safety Management System (SMS) and ensure conformance with bridging documentation

Verify that the well operations are performed safely, in compliance with the applicable regulations, and conform to North Sea bp Requirements, whilst promoting timely reporting of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) incidents.

Enable a culture in the offshore team that supports bp’s DE&I ambitions and delivers an inclusive place to work for all parties.

Demonstrate bp values and behaviours by personal example that reinforces personal and process safety, continuous risk reduction, and performance improvement.

Be familiar with and implement IOGP Life Saving Rules and Process Safety Fundamentals adopted by bp, particularly with respect to Control of Work.

Provide support, coaching, direction, and build relationships through active participation and communication with the crew in the execution of work (i.e., the WSL is to have a visible presence outside) including mentoring bp wells personnel at the rig site.

Manage bp service contractors by providing service quality feedback.

Verify that a process is in place to brief new and returning crew members as they arrive on the installation and/or rig regarding their duties, bp’s expectations for HSE, and operational performance.

Daily supervision of operations programme execution and witness of critical activities.

Verify After Action Reviews (AARs) are held at the well site to capture any lessons learned and actively drive a continuous improvement culture.

Accurately record daily time summary details in OpenWells reporting software, focus on the facts, and maintain oversight and control of cost (for contractors and third party).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Relevant Well Site Leader (drilling supervisor) experience including drilling and completion operations.

Ability to work offshore, North Sea UK inclusive of MIST, FOET, UK medical and CA EBS certification.

Current (IADC or IWCF) supervisor-level drilling well control certification for extent of employment contract.

Subsea drilling and/or offshore platform drilling experience is highly desirable.

HPHT experience is highly desirable.

The successful candidate will be required to undertake a bp Safety Critical Role competency assessment.

Why Join our team?

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



