Senior Well Site Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The UCC project, which comprises the Ubadari gas field development, enhanced gas recovery through carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and onshore compression, expands and utilizes existing infrastructure at the Tangguh LNG facility in Papua Barat, Indonesia. Production at the Ubadari field is expected to start in 2028.

As the Senior Wellsite Leader you be part of a highly motivated team and will lead critical well operations for the drilling and completions of the exciting UCC project and ongoing interventions operations in support of bp wells delivery.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Understand risk and verify control measures are reviewed, discussed, and in place.

•Verify that well monitoring and well control procedures are understood and implemented.

Assess the performance of the enduring risk barriers through Self-Verification (SV) and Oversight (OS).

Foster and maintain a safety culture that allows others to speak up, stop-the-job, identify hazards, and manage change.

Maintain oversight of contractor Safety Management System (SMS).

Verify that the well operations are performed safely, in compliance with the applicable regulations, and conform to BP Requirements.

Promote timely reporting of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) incidents.

Understand the capability of the team to execute the programme.

Provide support, coaching, direction, and build relationships through active participation and communication with the crew in the execution of work (i.e., the WSL is to have a visible presence outside).

Manage bp service contractors by providing service quality feedback.

Verify that a process is in place to brief new and returning crew members as they arrive on the installation and/or rig regarding their duties, bp's expectations for HSE, and operational performance.

Demonstrate bp values and behaviors by personal example that reinforces personal and process safety, continuous risk reduction, and performance improvement.

Daily supervision of operations programme execution and witness of critical activities.

Continuously monitor performance, collate lessons learned, and look for opportunities to enhance efficiency. Be prepared to take remedial actions.

Verify After Action Reviews (AARs) are held at the well site to capture any lessons learned.

Communicate clear performance expectations and ensure visibility of delivery versus the plan along with relevant Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) (e.g., Non-Productive Time [NPT]).

Accurately record daily time summary details in OpenWells, focus on the facts, and maintain oversight and control of cost for the contractors and third party.

CANDIDATE REQUIRED SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS :

Degree in bachelor of engineering

Minimum 10 years rig site leadership experience with strong focus on safety and efficiency

Have experiences in drilling, completions and intervention operations in Indonesia offshore environment

Knowledge of jack-up rig system & rig move operations

Experience of well control and fishing operations

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Preferred to have open hole gravel pack (OHGP) experiences

Have Indonesian citizenship.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.