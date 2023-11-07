Senior Well Testing Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

The Well Testing Engineer is a key role accountable for engineering work scopes covering the planning, designing of well programmes and execution of well testing operation. The types of activities within the Intervention and Integrity Engineering team varies and involve acquiring surveillance data, performing well diagnostic tests to determine reasons for well loss of productivity, performing stimulation treatments, altering the state of the well for different service, enhancing its production, restoring the integrity of the wellbore, and eventually plugging and abandoning the wellbore at the end of the well life.The successful candidate would report to the Well Engineering Manager for Completion, Interventions and Integrity.The position would necessitate working with a multi-disciplinary Team, to develop, plan, programme and execute the most efficient post completion interventions possible.The Well Testing Specialist will ensure full integration between sub-surface, PSCM and wells teams and strive for continual performance improvement through the application of BP best practices, knowledge management and technology.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Promote a strong safety culture across all well testing activities, focusing on inherently safe designs, procedural discipline, adherence to standards and collaboration with stakeholders.

Manage and work collaboratively with well testing teams and associated contractors to develop safe designs and operational procedures.

Operational site-based supervision of well testing and related operations as required.

Lead and coordinate management of regional resources and activity with direct input from regional and functional management and engineering teams.

Review operational failure incidents, analyze root cause effects, and present findings to ensure a positive learning culture.

Write technical reports.

Manage or support Hazard identification, hazard operability studies, well operations reviews, certification, and engineering reviews.

Integrate service providers and client demands to deliver safe, efficient, and compliant operations.

Interface with the Rig personnel on preparation of SIMOPS operational procedures.

Provide logistical and operational support for regional activity.

Act as a mentor to develop and coach less qualified or experienced engineers.

Experience at coaching and mentoring other engineers.

Aptitude to innovate and be open to new ideas.

Desirable criteria & qualifications :

Open for Omani national.

University degree Science or Engineering degree, preferably in Petroleum, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering.

Operator experience in delivering detailed basis of design, and operational programmes.

Experience of field operations in remote, complex, or harsh environments.

Experience in root cause failure analysis

At least 15 years’ experience working in the oil & gas industry.

At least 5 years’ experience in Well Testing with demonstrable knowledge of Exploration, Appraisal and as well Development Well Testing activities, including high-rate gas wells and surface sand/proppant management.

Experience in Project Management and direct supervision of site-based well testing and interventions activity.

Extensive experience covering design, preparation and maintenance of relevant surface process safety systems used in well testing operations.

Understanding of Process Safety principles and experience of detailed HAZOP studies and other process safety activities.

Good understanding of relevant industry standards, best practices, and regulatory requirements.

Industry recognised well control certificate.

Computer literate with relevant office and technical software packages.

Personal Attributes:

Teamwork: Ability to build, maintain and nurture working relationships, cooperatively with personnel from a range of other disciplines and Teams.

Communications: Ability to listen and then communicate effectively to all, reducing complex arguments into easily understood concepts.

Influence: Ability to formulate Your own ideas and generate solutions to complex issues, describing and discussing these with other personnel.

Drive and Initiative: Ability to consistently identify, develop and implement solutions that improve the safety and efficiency of well operations.

Work Ethic: Able to take direction and programme all the steps required to achieve the implementation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

