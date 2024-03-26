Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business.

We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Senior Wellbeing Advisor responsible for implementing and maintaining risk-based programs to enhance the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and communities in ANZ in accordance with the ANZ Health Strategy and our Aim 15 objectives. The Senior Wellbeing Advisor will influence internal stakeholders and groups to ensure wellbeing is integrated into our D&I framework, leadership practices and P&C objectives to support a culture that drives positive wellbeing among bp employees.

What you can expect in the role:

Implement mechanisms to monitor, analyze and report on psycho-social risks to ensure compliance with bp’s risk management approach.

Work with third party contractors (EAP, Injury management companies, Health providers) to continuously improve wellbeing risk management approaches.

Our key audiences is the retail market- widely distributed small teams who represent bp to our wide ranging and valued customers across ANZ.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders (P&C, BRGs, HSE&C, Operational teams) to understand opportunities for improvement to improve wellbeing within existing or planned programs, and influence design to support wellbeing outcomes.

Develop and implement programs to supplement the above approaches to drive improved wellbeing outcomes.

Support the access and communication of global wellbeing tools and resources across ANZ

Work Collaboratively with Communication teams to drive efficient and effective wellbeing messaging.

Manage third party providers used to support wellbeing approaches to ensure effective delivery and bp interests are met.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in Organisational psychology or allied health qualifications desired

5+ years’ experience in organisational development and/ or managing wellbeing related activities in a large organisation.

Demonstrated training and presentation experience

Demonstrated competency in working collaboratively and influencing stakeholders across multi-disciplinary teams.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.