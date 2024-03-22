Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

The Senior Wells Discipline Manager - Operations is responsible for the deployment of wells global operations resources and Discipline Health, including the Safety Critical Role competency assessment program, and conformance to OMS 2.2 People and Competence for wells.

The Wells Discipline team is a Central pool of wells engineering and operations staff and contractors that will be hosted under the VP Wells Integration and be deployed to delivery teams. Requests will be prioritized on the basis of risk and value, given that pools contain an adequate number to support a limited number of work fronts. The Senior Wells Discipline Manager - Operations will use a centralized prioritization and allocation of the well's workforce to ensure the right person is deployed to the right challenge. It will also allow for removal of people from activity that has been completed, deferred, or cancelled in an efficient and timely manner.

It is the responsibility of the Senior Wells Discipline Manager - Operations to manage operations capability across wells, be accountable for the well people prioritization and allocation in addition to owning the blueprint for wells.

This is a global agnostic role at any bp location. Relocation will not be provided.

Key Accountabilities:

Oversees conformance to applicable OMS requirements, in particular People and Competence (2.2).

Competency assessment for Safety-Critical Roles across wells.

Manages the allocation of operations resources to perform work on behalf of businesses, including managing the global WSL “pool”.

Manages the health of the operations discipline and development of the operations resources worldwide. This includes responsibility for the performance assessment cycle and competency management (assessment and training).

Embeds published standard changes from Wells Solutions into the operations community.

Verifies that deployed personnel from their team time write to projects against technical service work order codes agreed with the businesses.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree

Minimum 15 years of technical experience and demonstrated leadership capability

Experienced track record in people development including mentoring and coaching.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



