Senior Wells Engineer - Barrier Health

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for supporting senior operational team members in the region with the safe execution and delivery of wells activities in a particular specialism in the field, offering specialist expertise and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Role Synopsis

Leads SV&O planning and provides insights of barrier health based on SV&O data. Champions risk management in the business and provides a link to other parts of wells and bp responsible for risk management.

Key Responsibilities

Supports the wells team to conform with OMS requirement 3.1 Risk Assessment and Management and 4.2 Management of Change.

Develops and tracks performance against the Regional SV&O plan.

Delivers monthly barrier performance insights for enduring risk review at the Regional Safety and Operational Risk Committee (SORC).

Support the SVP SORC based off annual schedule.

Identifies leading indicators of a degradation of barriers.

Facilitates barrier reviews for Risk Notification Plan and Endorsement (RNPE).

Supports the HSE&C manager with Level 2 risk ranking reviews.

Supports risk assessments performed in the business.

Supports the Team Managers in verifying quality risk assessment of activities.

Identifies systematic actions (e.g., engineering controls or changes to OMS or supplier management system) that improve health of the barriers.

Performs SV of risk assessments, risk management processes, OMS conformance, and MoCs according to the SV plan.

Provides support in completing complex MoCs performed in the business and act as reviewer or verifier for MoCs.

Supports the wells Extended Leadership Team (ELT) during internal audits related to risk, SV, and MoC.

Manages the process of publication and updates local procedures required by wells (10-series) practices, including coordinating the necessary technical input from discipline members and retiring those procedures that are no longer required to be retained.

Provides technical input to the decommissioning provision for operated wells in the business, including facilitating the talk to the Senior Decommissioning Engineer (under VP Wellwork).

Provides support to bp solutions (process safety) to facilitate process safety (Hazard Identification [HAZID], HAZOP)

Education Requirements

Engineering degree or 10 plus years of relevant Wells operations experience in the field.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



