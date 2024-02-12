Senior Wells Engineer Barrier Health

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This fantastic opportunity is responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

This role is responsible for:

Supporting the regional wells team to conform with OMS requirement 3.1 Risk Assessment and Management.

Preparing and tracking performance against the regional SVOS plan

Participating in risk assessments performed in the region, and supporting the discipline managers in verifying quality risk assessment of regional activities.

Identifying leading indicators of a degradation of barriers based on SV/OS data.

performing self-verification of risk assessments, risk management processes, OMS conformance, and MOCs.

Managing the process of publication and update of regional procedures required by wells (10-series) practices, including co-ordinating the necessary technical recommendations from discipline members and retiring those regional procedures which are no longer required to be retained.

Providing technical input to the decommissioning provision for operated wells in region, including facilitating the interface with the Senior Decommissioning Engineer (under VP Wellwork).

Providing support in completing management of change performed in the region, including acting as the MOC system ‘super-user’ and/or the co-ordinator for regional MOCs.

Provide the interface to bp solutions (process safety) allowing the regional discipline managers and WOMs to request resource to facilitate process safety (HAZID, HAZOP) and other studies.

Acting as custodian of the well examination scheme including independent appointment of well examiners (North Sea specific).

Accountabilities:

Leads regional SV/OS planning and provides insights of barrier health based on SV/OS data Champions risk management in region and provides a link into other parts of wells and bp responsible for risk management

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.