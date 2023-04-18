Senior Wells Engineer - CCUS (Carbon Capture and Storage)

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Senior Wells Engineer – GCD (Global Concept Development) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) to join us in Sunbury, UK.
An Underground storage is a proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from various emitters.
The role will include exposure to Global CCUS projects and comprehensive insight to wells integrity exposed to CO2. Passion for learning new non-core skills (subsurface, subsea, flow assurance and facilities) as part of the integrated approach required in CO2 projects.
In this role you will also act as the single point of contact / Wells interface to the Projects organization for Major Projects and New Energy. You will report directly to Wells GCD Unit Leader, SP&S (Strategic Planning and Standardization).
As a Senior Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS SWE, you will have a unique chance to be exposed to all Carbon Capture and Storage projects across the whole glob as well as all Major Projects in the earliest stages (Concept Development and Optimize) to help build the right concept from the start.
This will also be an exciting opportunity to work very closely with Unit Leaders and VPs across regions as well as other functions such as New Energy, Subsurface and CCUS communities within bp, which will give you a great insight into how the business operates across the globe.
Joining us as a Senior Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS significantly increase your learning and experience as well as enabling you to share those learnings across different regions and assets.
Why join our team?
This GCD Wells team is managing critical areas of the bp business such as Major Projects and Carbon Capture and Storage CCUS and will be the core for building a global wells CCUS support team for the future.
