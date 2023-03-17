Senior Wells Engineer - ConneXus

In bp Wells, we have a vision to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, and competitive well operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision.
We are now looking for a Senior Wells Engineer to join the ConneXus team who will coordinate engineering and operations solutions for the businesses. In this role there will be an excellent opportunity to work with the delivery and enabling teams gaining a global view of our operations!
Key accountabilities:
Education:Bachelor’s degree in engineering
Essential experience and job requirements:
Why join us?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.