Senior Wells Engineer - ConneXus

Job summary

In bp Wells, we have a vision to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, and competitive well operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision.



We are now looking for a Senior Wells Engineer to join the ConneXus team who will coordinate engineering and operations solutions for the businesses. In this role there will be an excellent opportunity to work with the delivery and enabling teams gaining a global view of our operations!

Key accountabilities:

Provide engineering and operational solutions to businesses.

Coordinate efforts, on behalf of the businesses, to deliver a full developed solution for the well, that has been integrated across the discipline specialists.

Document and validate lessons learned to be incorporated into future designs, systems, or operations across all of wells.

Creating knowledge summaries based on events, lessons learned and best practices for a single source of information.

Participate in peer reviews and peer assists as a member of the review team.

Support businesses by leading or participating in NPT investigations.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least 7 years of Drilling, Completion or Intervention Engineering experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across teams.

High motivation and ability to set and achieve goals as part of a team.

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through focused effort and networking.

Ability to performance manage projects and support timely solutions.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.