Senior Wells Engineer - ConneXus

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

In Wells, we have a vision to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, and competitive well operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision. We are now looking for a Senior Wells Engineer in the ConneXus team who will coordinate engineering and operations solutions for the businesses. In this role there will be an excellent opportunity to work with the delivery and enabling teams gaining a global view of our operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Provide engineering and operational solutions to businesses.

Coordinate efforts, on behalf of the businesses, to deliver a full developed solution for the well, that has been integrated across the discipline specialists.

Document and validate lessons learned to be incorporated into future designs, systems, or operations across all of wells.

Creating knowledge summaries based on events, lessons learned and best practices for a single source of information.

Participate in peer reviews and peer assists as a member of the review team.

Support businesses by leading or participating in NPT investigations.

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor Degree in Engineering.

Drilling, Completion or Intervention Engineering experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across teams.

High motivation and ability to set and achieve goals as part of a team.

Ability to define and prioritize issues and solve problems through focused effort and networking.

Ability to performance manage projects and support timely solutions.



Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.