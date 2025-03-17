Senior Wells Engineer - Decommissioning - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

The Senior Wells Engineer – Decommissioning plays a pivotal role within the Wells Decommissioning team, responsible for overseeing technical and strategic aspects related to decommissioning planning and execution. This role collaborates closely with regional and NOJV teams to ensure adherence to best practices, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency in decommissioning activities

What you will deliver:

Provide technical support and assurance to regional teams on decommissioning plans, methodologies, regulatory compliance, and abandonment designs.

Lead the annual technical provisioning for Wells decommissioning cost estimation, ensuring accuracy and alignment with industry standards and best practices.

Review Financial Memos (FM) and Authorization for Expenditure (AFE) documents for wells decommissioning activities to ensure alignment with budgetary, regulatory, and best practice requirements.

Engage with regional regulators to influence decommissioning guidelines/regulations and provide subject matter expertise in discussions with regulatory bodies.

Facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration with industry peers, service providers, and academia to stay abreast of latest decommissioning methodologies, technologies, and best practices.

Provide leadership in developing and executing decommissioning plans for wells and facilities within the upcoming 10 years across all regions and NOJVs (non-operated joint venture).

Stay updated on current well decommissioning technologies, supplier capabilities, and industry trends to provide guidance and support to executing teams and inform decommissioning strategy.

Collaborate with the Technology and Supplier Collaboration team to identify and support technologies that enhance decommissioning safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Contribute strategic input and guidance to regional teams in developing Area Development Plans (ADP) and late-life planning activities to ensure proactive decommissioning preparation.

Engage with NOJV partners to influence decommissioning estimates, late-life planning, and execution strategies to optimize cost and mitigate risks

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering degree or equivalent qualification

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Strong technical background with extensive (>10 years) experience in well engineering, particularly in plug and abandonment activities.

Must have experiences/skills:

Demonstrated leadership and stakeholder management skills.

Experience in cost estimation, and regulatory compliance within the oil and gas industry

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

